2017 Holiday Gift Guide: From Record Players to Home Robots – 40 Gift Suggestions!

UNDER $100 US

Chemion Bluetooth LED Glasses, $59 US

Whether you wear these to a house party, a dance club or a Christmas party, these Chemion glasses are sure to be a big hit. The Chemion app (iOS & Andriod) let’s you choose animations, drawings and a music equalizer with the tap of your finger and sends them instantly to the glasses. You can also show off your creative side by crafting your own messages. www.chemionglasses.com

Auledio Portable 50-Inch 16:9 Projection Screen, $56

This 16:9 ratio screen is so portable, you can take it with you just about anywhere. Set it up in the backyard on a hot summer night and invite the neighbors, use it at your office in the boardroom or create a temporary movie theater for the family in the basement. Place the screen on a flat surface, pull up the screen and project your favorite movie or work presentation in seconds, thanks to this screen’s easy setup. www.amazon.com

Google Home Mini, $49 US

Got some questions? Ask your heart away! Use your voice to look up information on Google, weather, news and more – the Home Mini has the power of Google Search, Maps and more built in. You can also use it to schedule meetings, alarms, make hands-free calls, and even control your favorite video entertainment from a Chromecast device. And what about controlling lights, switches and thermostats? Yes, the Home Mini can do that too. https://store.google.com

AppLights LED String Lights, $49 US

Show your love for the holidays with the coolest string lights… ever! The AppLights are controlled by your smartphone and can be set to display 140 different effects ranging from sparkle to starry night to glimmer and more. The app also lets you adjust the color scheme and turn the lights on and off. www.applights.com

Amazon Echo 2nd Generation, $99 US

Having music wherever you are is wonderful but having a device that also lets you get the news, sports scores, make and receive calls simply at your voice command, is well, just amaz(on)ing. The Amazon Echo is a hands-free “smart” speaker, a virtual information butler with Dolby processing for immersive sound. Seven built-in microphones hear you wherever you are – a delightful gift. www.amazon.com

Roku Premiere+, $89 US

Streaming is no longer the way of the future, it’s the way of the present and the Roku Premier+ HD, 4K, HDR streaming box is just the gift for the family or friend to make for an entertaining holiday season. This box will stream a wide range of content, from movies to TV shows and of course music and it even includes an enhanced remote. www.roku.com

JBL Flip 4, $99 US

Love listening to music when you are on the go and want to share the experience? The JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker is the next generation of the award-winning Flip series. It can provide up to 12 hours of continuous, high-quality audio and has waterproof fabric materials in 6 vibrant colors. Perhaps give a few Flips to friends and have a party, as you can even wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together for a massive experience! www.jbl.com

1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone, $99 US

Looking for a pair of in-ear headphones for a friend or yourself and don’t want to break the bank? The 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone is the way to go. I like them so much myself that I own a set and wouldn’t recommend any other at their price. With three micro-drivers you won’t miss anything in your music or your phone conversations, if you use them for hands free calling. Get one for yourself and a friend. https://usa.1more.com

UNDER $300 US

Nordost Purple Flare Power Cord, $155 US

It’s no secret that upgrading the power cords on your hifi components can dramatically improve the sound of your system. What improvements can you expect? A cleaner background, greater musical details, a better defined soundstage and a deeper bass. The Purple Flare cable represents remarkable value from expert cable maker Nordost. A perfect gift for that budding audiophile on your gift list! www.nordost.com

Sennheiser RS 5000 Wireless TV Earphones, $250 US

It’s unlikely that your sleeping habits match those of your significant other or your kids. The RS 5000 earphones are designed for those times when you wake up early on a Saturday morning and everyone else is still dreaming about unicorns. These wireless earphones give you the freedom to move around your home and offer 3 different listening profiles to enhance TV, movies and music. A unique Speech Intelligibility function increases speech clarity. www.sennheiser.com

REM-Fit ZEEQ Smart Pillow, $199 US

Help improve the sleep of that special someone on your list this year. This smart pillow detects snoring and gentle vibrations encourage you to adjust your sleeping position, without ripping you out of sleep. It can also wirelessly stream sleep music or your music from your favourite streaming app without disrupting your sleep partner. The ZEEQ app tracks sleep motion and snoring levels and provides you with a report of sleep duration and restfulness. There’s also a built-in alarm and a customizable memory foam fill. www.rem-fit.com

Dash and Dot Robots Wonder Pack, $279 US

These remarkably cute robots are designed to teach kids about robotics, coding and problem solving in a fun, entertaining fashion. Dash responds to voice commands, navigates around objects, dances, sings and even plays the xylophone. His companion Dot is equipped with multiple sensors and a quirky personality. Dash and Dot can be programmed to move, light up, make sounds and interact with each other. An incredible gift for the younger on your list! www.makewonder.com

Kenwood DRV-410 Dashboard Camera, $199 US

Regardless of your age, if you drive or know someone who does, you will likely be impressed by this dash camera. Not only will it record while you drive but it also has collision warning and lane departure warnings. Make interesting videos of your travels while keeping yourself safe and record it all in high definition video with the 3 megapixel camera. With a gift like this, you’ll definitely make a friend or family member happy. www.kenwood.com

Yamaha YAS-207 DTS Virtual: X Sound Bar, $299

If you love watching movies or know someone that does, but just can’t do the multi-speaker surround sound thing; this sound bar should be on your shopping list. It is the world’s first sound bar to use DTS Virtual:X, which allows it to create a 3D sound experience that includes overhead effects through an object-based soundtrack. The YAS-207 is so capable it will likely make a movie lover / gamer out of anyone. www.yamaha.com

Isoacoustics Gaia II (Set of 4), $299

If you want the most sound out of your speakers you need to consider what they sit on. The Isoacoustics Gaia II are designed to work with speakers up to 120 lbs (54Kg), providing needed mechanical isolation and maximizing loudspeaker performance. If you or a friend is looking at upgrading your speakers, you might want to try these before changing anything else; you are likely to be pleasantly surprised at the positive results. www.isoacoustics.com

UNDER $600 US

Netgear Arlo Smart Home Security System, $420 US

Whether you’re looking to improve the security of your home or just curious about what your pets are up to when you’re not home, this Arlo system can help. The Arlo security system is delightfully easy to set up and remarkably flexible. The package includes two completely wireless cameras that can be set up indoors or outdoors. You don’t have to run any wires at all. The rechargeable batteries inside the cameras can last up to several months. By default the cameras will only record when they detect motion and store the footage automatically in the cloud. The accompanying iOS/android app will send you alerts when motion is detected and allows you to preview the feeds from the cameras on your smart phone screen. www.arlo.com

DJI Spark Drone, $499 US

The Spark is a small but very intelligent drone, offering most of the same technologies as its bigger brother the Mavic. It’s equipped with a high performance camera, a camera stabilization system, hand gesture control system and ActiveTrack, a feature that allows the drone to follow you and film remarkable footage. Thanks to a multitude of sensors and an on-board GPS, the Spark hovers and flies with great accuracy and automatically avoids collisions with objects. www.dji.com

QNAP TS-251+ Network Attached Storage (NAS), $349 US

A NAS mini-computer is the best way to store and organize your files, especially if you have more than one computer in your home and/or office. It is also the perfect solution for a modern home entertainment system. Rather than storing files in multiple locations, a NAS device allows you to store your movies, music and personal/work files in a single location. A NAS is basically your personal cloud that you can access from anywhere in the world, without monthly fees. Once you set one up, you’ll wonder how you ever got around without one in your life! www.qnap.com

Nintendo Switch Gaming System, $299 US

Released back in March, the Nintendo Switch is the company’s most innovative console to date and has been nearly impossible to get your hands on for the first few months. At the heart of this new system is the Switch Console, a tablet-shaped device packed with impressive computing power. When at home, you can plug it into the dock and enjoy games on your TV. When you want to play games on the go, simply undock it and take it with you. Detachable wireless Joy-Con controllers allow two players to play at the same time. A great selection of fantastic games is already available, including all Nintendo favorites such as Super Mario, Mario Kart and Zelda more are coming in time for the holidays. www.nintendo.com

Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Ltd. Ed. – Star Wars Battlefront II, $449 US

If you or a loved one is a Star Wars fan then this might just be the perfect gift of fun and entertainment over the holidays. This limited edition Battlefront ll bundle is sure to thrill, with the latest gameplay in brilliant 4K video detail. With a fully customized Jet Black PS4 Pro and DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, this system will impress when powered on or standing still. www.playstation.com

Audeze LCD2 Classic, $599 US (Holiday special price)

The Audeze LCD2 Classic is a headphone for those that truly enjoy great sound. These lightweight headphones have just been improved and now offer greater comfort and improved sound while having that slightly warm sound that the original is so loved for. Treat your ears to the gift of personal music with these headphones with special pricing for the holidays. www.audeze.com

Apple Watch Series 3 + Cellular 42mm, $429 US

Could we have a gift list without an Apple product on it? I think not; and what cooler and innovative gift then the latest Apple Watch Series 3. This watch lets you answer a call or you can ask Siri to send a message for you. Streaming songs? No problem. With this watch not only can you tell time but you never have to worry about leaving your phone behind. www.apple.com

Oculus Rift + Touch System, $399 US

Do you know someone who loves gaming? Well the Oculus Rift + Touch takes gaming to a whole new level with lifelike virtual reality. The days of VR being unattainable are in the past with Rift. You can step into a favourite game or watch an immersive VR movie. The Touch controllers follow natural gestures, increasing the sense of reality. Live and share the VR experience over the holidays, now with a lower price. www.oculus.com