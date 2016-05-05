4 Reasons To Go With Dual Subwoofers – From SVS Sound Experts

If you’re in the market for a subwoofer, going “dual” can be a great option for a number of reasons. In this article the SVS Sound Experts explain why.
Reason 1: The first reason to go dual is to reduce the chance of phase cancellation, which occurs when two sound waves from a single home theater subwoofer cancel each other out, reducing the bass you hear. This happens when there is a delay between sound waves reaching your ears directly from the subwoofer and those bouncing off a wall or other room surface and reaching your ears an instant later. A single subwoofer is often at the mercy of a room, but dual subwoofers take control of the room with effortless, accurate bass.
Reason 2: The second reason to go dual is increased headroom. The combined power of dual subwoofers working in tandem results in greater dynamic range and deeper, more impactful low frequency effects that you can not only hear, but feel in your chest, your pant legs and elsewhere.
Reason 3: The third reason to go dual is because it makes the subwoofer harder to localize. Even with a fairly deep speaker/subwoofer crossover frequency, it’s often possible to tell where a single subwoofer is placed in the room, particularly if it is not located on the front stage. In comparison, dual subwoofers are nearly impossible to localize. Once listeners experience this immersive bass which seems to emanate from everywhere in the room, they never want to go back to a single subwoofer set-up.
Reason 4: The fourth reason to go dual is when décor and aesthetics are a factor since two smaller subwoofers are often easier to place and conceal, and because the combined output often exceeds that of a single larger subwoofer.
Once you’ve decided to go dual, the ideal placement is generally in opposite diagonal front and rear corners, but they can also be placed along the same front or side wall, or elsewhere, depending on your room’s layout.
Installing dual subwoofers is one of the easiest upgrades you can make to your audio system or home theater, and it can be the most impactful way to achieve accurate, room energizing bass.
For a deeper read on the subject, check out the “Why Go Dual” article on the SVS site and browse their subwoofer selection at svsound.com. Happy Listening!
