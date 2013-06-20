Acoustic Signature WOW! Turntable

Acoustic Signature WOW Turntable

Acoustic Signature has just released their latest turntable model – the WOW! turntable, which joins their family of German precision-engineered turntables.  The new WOW! turntable will take an entry level spot in Acoustic Signature’s turntable line and will be their first model to use their newly developed built-BETA-Dig motor control.

The base is constructed of a MDF and acrylic sandwich with their proprietary Tidorfolon bearing and a 24 mm polished aluminum platter.  The motor is fully separated from the plateau to minimize unwanted vibration.  The major highlights of its design include:

• same Tidorfolon Bearing design used in all Acoustic Signature turntables, with 10-year warranty;
• same AC motor used in all Acoustic Signature models;
• heavy 9 lb. CNC-machined platter with leather mat;
• high gloss acrylic black or white finish and;
• Rega 202 tone arm.

The new WOW! turntable will be available shortly at a retail price expected to be under $2,000 U.S..  For more information, visit: www.acoustic-signature.com. Acoustic Signature is distributed in North America by Goerner Communication | www.goernercommunication.com | 514-833-1977.

