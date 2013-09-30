Acurus Aries from Indy Audio Labs

Indy Audio Labs, parent of Aragon and Acurus, has just unveiled a new 2.1 Integrated Amplifier named the “Aries”. Like all Acurus models, the Aries is web-enabled for mobile device control and integrate with home automation systems via Ethernet, RS-232 or 12V trigger.
Aries is an innovative is a modern, feature equipped audio appliance that sports a precision-machined aluminum front panel with integrated full-color full-control 4.3? touch screen. An IR remote is included but is not necessary as 2-way control is easily achieved with an iOS or Android-based mobile device and a home network connection.
Audio inputs and outputs include a pair of speaker binding posts, XLR (balanced) inputs and four sets of unbalanced RCA inputs. A line-level 2.1 input is included for down mixed TV audio, computer interface and/or game system audio. A 2.1 output is provided for driving a sub-sat speaker configuration either with internal or external amplification.
Connections can be made using the inclued IR, RS-232, Ethernet and 12V trigger. Acurus’ proprietary E2C technology enables iOS and Android control over a standard home network, replicating the Aries front panel operations with no app required. An option card slot on the rear panel supports customized features such as DAC, USB and future I/O upgrades.
The Aries is currently available on pre-order only with initial shippments expect this December. The current MSRP for the Aries is $2799 U.S. Look for more information on the Aries at: http://www.acurusav.com/.
