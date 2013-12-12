Akiko Audio is a Dutch company. Based out of the Netherlands, Akiko Audio specializes in power supply, cable and tuning products. Akiko has just recently launched a new power distribution product, their Akiko Audio Powerbase Quattro. The Powerbase Quattro has been designed using high-quality materials and carefeul workmanship to maximize performance.
The Powerbase Quattro combines Akiko Audio internal wiring & tuning with a Kemp Elektroniks QA module. Construction uses high quality aluminium, stabilised with block connections and uses Furutech intlets that are firmly anchored to the base.
The star shaped Akiko Audio Aerostar wires used in the Powerbase Quattro are made out of eight veins of silver plated copper wire, isolated by air and p.t.f.e. with a shielding for the grounding. The Quattro incorporates a black resin tuning mix that prevents vibrations and micro oscillations for increased performance.
The Powerbase Quattro is most effectively utilized in a setup that uses a dedicated circuit as well as propper wiring and fuses. In such setups, the Quattro will provide its highest potential, ensuring that current is passed perfectly to all connected components.
The Powerbase Quattro is available in Europe at a list price of € 1995 (including taxes) and outside of Europe for € 1648.76. For more information on the Powerbase Quattro, please visit: www.akikoaudio.com.
Rajshre Production A To Z All Mp3 Songs
mobilemaza.net bollywood songs latest and new release songs available on mobilemaza.net you can download from mobile app from mobile browser and from web browser also all in one available songs mp3 songs and mp4 songs also available
pure kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
aromasuperstore herbal blends
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
aromasuperstore reviews
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
Calgary SEO
This is Global iTech Systems – web design, web development, SEO, ecommerce website company in Calgary
