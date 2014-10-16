Alpine Electronics Headphones

Alpine Electronics has just made their first step into the headphone market with the launch of thier all-new Alpine Headphones product, accompanied by their Alpine Level Play iPhone App.  Alpine is characterizing their new headphones as allowing listeners to: Feel, Hear and See the music. 

  • Feel: Alpine’s patented TKR3 Full Frequency Immersion Technology delivers a unique sound field expansion that recreates a live event sensation so users can feel the beat in their core.
  • Hear: High performance audio reproduction with user customizable sound settings.
  • See: Users can interact with music via Level Play iPhone App.

The Alpine Level Play App automatically scans, analyzes, and organizes a user’s music library and puts it into “energy” levels.  The Level Play App randomizes playback of tracks within a set “energy” level, which the listener can tune to their taste.

Alpine Headphones have a headband and iconic diamond shape design that are meant to present a bold and impactful presence.

Feature Set:

  • TKR3 Full Frequency Immersion Technology: Unique sound field expansion that recreates a live concert like listening experience
  • 24-bit stereo audio analog-to-digital/digital-to-analog converter
  • Powered Digital amplifiers
  • 2 X 40 mm high performance drivers
  • Fully programmable audio processing for separate bass and equalization
  • Bluetooth Low Energy for easy-pairing with your iPhone device for user-programmable sound settings
  • Level Play application, an application that scans, analyzes, and organizes the listener’s music library into “energy” levels. At Playback, Level Play presents the listener with a randomized song flow from a particular “energy” level
  • Fixed rechargeable Li-ion battery with 10 hour capacity
  • Dynamic circuitry allows for listening in case of fully depleted battery
  • iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iPod ready audio cable with remote and microphone
  • Available in Apollo White and Onyx Black
  • Comes with: USB Charging cable, Audio Cable, and Headphone pouch

Alpine Headphones are available now at all Apple retail stores and online on October 17th, 2014 at www.apple.com for a suggested retail price of $299 U.S.  Look for more details to become available at: http://www.alpine-canada.com/

