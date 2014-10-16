Alpine Electronics Headphones

Alpine Electronics has just made their first step into the headphone market with the launch of thier all-new Alpine Headphones product, accompanied by their Alpine Level Play iPhone App. Alpine is characterizing their new headphones as allowing listeners to: Feel, Hear and See the music.

Feel: Alpine’s patented TKR3 Full Frequency Immersion Technology delivers a unique sound field expansion that recreates a live event sensation so users can feel the beat in their core.

Hear: High performance audio reproduction with user customizable sound settings.

See: Users can interact with music via Level Play iPhone App.

The Alpine Level Play App automatically scans, analyzes, and organizes a user’s music library and puts it into “energy” levels. The Level Play App randomizes playback of tracks within a set “energy” level, which the listener can tune to their taste.

Alpine Headphones have a headband and iconic diamond shape design that are meant to present a bold and impactful presence.

Feature Set: