Alpine Electronics Headphones

Alpine Electronics has just made their first step into the headphone market with the launch of thier all-new Alpine Headphones product, accompanied by their Alpine Level Play iPhone App. Alpine is characterizing their new headphones as allowing listeners to: Feel, Hear and See the music.
- Feel: Alpine’s patented TKR3 Full Frequency Immersion Technology delivers a unique sound field expansion that recreates a live event sensation so users can feel the beat in their core.
- Hear: High performance audio reproduction with user customizable sound settings.
- See: Users can interact with music via Level Play iPhone App.
The Alpine Level Play App automatically scans, analyzes, and organizes a user’s music library and puts it into “energy” levels. The Level Play App randomizes playback of tracks within a set “energy” level, which the listener can tune to their taste.
Alpine Headphones have a headband and iconic diamond shape design that are meant to present a bold and impactful presence.
Feature Set:
- TKR3 Full Frequency Immersion Technology: Unique sound field expansion that recreates a live concert like listening experience
- 24-bit stereo audio analog-to-digital/digital-to-analog converter
- Powered Digital amplifiers
- 2 X 40 mm high performance drivers
- Fully programmable audio processing for separate bass and equalization
- Bluetooth Low Energy for easy-pairing with your iPhone device for user-programmable sound settings
- Level Play application, an application that scans, analyzes, and organizes the listener’s music library into “energy” levels. At Playback, Level Play presents the listener with a randomized song flow from a particular “energy” level
- Fixed rechargeable Li-ion battery with 10 hour capacity
- Dynamic circuitry allows for listening in case of fully depleted battery
- iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iPod ready audio cable with remote and microphone
- Available in Apollo White and Onyx Black
- Comes with: USB Charging cable, Audio Cable, and Headphone pouch
Alpine Headphones are available now at all Apple retail stores and online on October 17th, 2014 at www.apple.com for a suggested retail price of $299 U.S. Look for more details to become available at: http://www.alpine-canada.com/