Andre Marc, a regular contributor to our sister site NOVO High-End, just posted a fantastic interview on his own site Fair Hedon, with recording artist Sophia Pfister from California. Learn all about Sophia’s unique musical style and how she managed to produce a self financed vinyl pressing of this album. In addition to being a talented songwriter and recording artist, Sophia is also a visually artist, model and writer. A great read!

http://fairhedon.com/2018/09/24/an-interview-with-recording-artist-sophia-pfister/