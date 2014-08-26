Angie’s Audio Corner 2nd Year Anniversary Celebration Event – This Thursday!

This Thursday, August 28th, Angie’s Audio Corner will be celebrating its 2nd year anniversary and all music listeners are invited. Angie’s Audio Corner is an audio store unlike any other – it’s a historic 2 storey-house that features a different music system in every single room. It’s a giant playground where music lovers can listen to music components from an amazingly broad selection of the finest brands, hand-picked by owner Angie Lisi.

This all-day event will allow customers to meet special industry guests including Johnnie and Eva Bergmann (Bergmann Audio), Mike Latvis (HRS), Kevin Wolf (VANA), Michael McCormak (Belcanto), John and James (Meridian / Sooloos), Jacques Reindeau (Oracle), and Allan (Sumiko). Company representative from Focal, Kimber and Audioquest will also be present.

The food and live music will start at 5pm. Musical guests will include Whiskey Jack, Dean Peer and the Liquid Trio. Performances will take place both indoors and outdoors.

And if all this wasn’t enough, various draws for prizes will be held throughout the event.

Angie’s Audio Corner is located at 12261 Yonge Street (corner of Yonge and Stouffville Rd.), Richmond Hill, ON, L4E 3M7. If possible, please RSVP to this invite by calling 905-773-7810.

And while you’re there, be sure to check out the brand new Annex store, situated on the same property in a separate building. This new store is filled with previously enjoyed audio components, classic vintage pieces, and tons of records and CDs.