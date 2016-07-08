Arcam rHead Headphone Amplifier

Arcam has just launched the all new rHead headphone amplifier in Canada. The small, solidly and beautifully built rHead encompasses true linear Class A design, resulting in absolutely no crossover distortion to deliver the purest sound. Extensive care has been taken to optimize the layout and areas like multiple ultra-low noise power supplies and a fully direct coupled signal path which makes a big difference. Also, the volume control is an ultra-linear analog resistive ladder device, as used in Arcam’s flagship A49 integrated amplifier, eliminating tracking errors often found in normal potentiometer-based volume controls.
Comprehensive protection systems prevent damage to the rHead while not interfering in any way with the ultimate reproduction of the sound. The rHead sounds amazingly natural and completely engaging, and reveals the true character of any music that’s played through it.
The rHead is more than capable of driving the most demanding of headphones. Both RCA and XLR inputs (switchable) are available, as well as both 3.5 and 6.35mm sockets, allowing for ultimate headphone listening flexibility.
The rHead will begin shipping next month for $899.
Features:
– Audiophile Class A headphone amplifier
– Supports 3.5 and 6.35 mm headphones
– Supports RCA & XLR inputs
– Ultra-linear analogue volume control
– High-end audio circuitry
– Comprehensive protection systems
– Stylish cast aluminum casework
Specifications:
– Frequency response: 10Hz – 20kHz
– Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise: 0.001% at 2V output, 32Ω load
– Signal-to-noise ratio (A-weighted): 109dB at 2V output, 32Ω load
– Power requirements: 12V DC, 1.5A
– Headphone output power:
o 2.0W, 16Ω load
o 1.1W, 32Ω load
o 0.13W, 300Ω load
– Headphone recommended impedance: 16Ω – 600Ω, 3.5 or 6.35mm plug
– Output impedance: <0.5Ω
– Input levels:
o 0-4V (RCA)
o 0-8V (XLR)
– Dimensions: W194 x H44 x D135mm
– Weight: 0.71kg
