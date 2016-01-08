Audeze – CES 2016



Audeze is launching their new planar magnetic headphones, the SINE at CES 2016. The SINE is the Audeze’s lightest headphone to date and will be showcased at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! on Jan. 5 and throughout the duration of CES 2016, Jan. 6-9, in Las Vegas.

The new Audeze SINE Headphones are the first of the new generation of on-ear planar magnetic headphones on the market. The lightest Audeze headphones to date, the SINE headphones offer exceptional sound quality and comfort. They fold flat for portability.

The SINE headphones feature Audeze’s renowned Fluxor planar magnetic technology with Fazor Elements and Uniforce Diaphragms to provide a highly efficient yet lightweight headphone, with very low distortion, good bass, a seductive midrange, crisp extended high frequencies, and excellent imaging.

Audeze’s fully integrated Apple Lightning cable is also an option for the SINE headphones. The exclusive Lightning cable streams a complete 24-bit digital signal through a high quality DSP and DAC to offer better sound quality directly from the iPhone. The built in microphone can be used for phone calls or Skype and is SIRI compatible.

Keeping with the acclaimed Audeze aesthetic, the SINE headpones’ advanced transducer technology is coupled with BMW DesignWorks USA’s fine craftsmanship for the ultimate audio and visual experience.

The SINE headphones will be available for purchase in late January at a MSRP of: $499.95 U.S. via Audeze’s website, with retailers stocking as early as February 2016. Look for more information on the all-new Audeze SINE at: https://www.audeze.com