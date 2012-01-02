Audio Audit App for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch

The Audio Audit is an innovative app designed which offers a reference sound generator and several uncompressed music files for the purpose of setting up, testing and burn-in speakers, headphones and audio components. The app is capable of “listening” to a music system and can display various characteristics of its sound. The Audio Audit is available as a free download (for a limited time) from iTunes – http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/audio-audit/id487693462?mt=8.
The application consists of six main parts:
- Frequency generator – serve as a generator of sinusoidal frequency
- Noise Generator – generates different types of noise
- Adjusting of the stereo base – useful tool for setting a stereo base
- Indication of inverted phase
- Records for testing – contains five test records without compression for assessment of audio quality
- Microphone – easy tool for ambient measurement with graphics precise indicators
Key features of the Audio Audit
- determine the frequency range loudspeaker systems
- finding the frequency characteristics of the audio set
- control stereo base, left channel plays on the left and right channel on the right side
- finding the balance of the right and left channel (play left and right side equally loud?)
- detection of parasitic resonances and disturbing sounds
- detection of inverted phases
- burn-in speakers (The new speakers are recomended to burn-in. For this purpose you can use one of the available noise.)
- test the sound quality after adjustment
- all sounds are uncompressed (“it´s pure”) audio files: PCM 44100Hz, 16bit, 2channel (stereo) – CD Quality
- sound level can be controlled only by hardware buttons on the device
For more info, please visit http://www.tigapp.com/aplications/audio-audit
the glades condo
The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
the santorini
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
Grandeur Park Residences
Grandeur Park Residences is a new condo by Chip Eng Seng’s CEL. Launching Soon on 1st Qaurter 2017 at Tanah Merah Mrt. Visit official site at http://www.grandeurparksresidences.sg for more info on showflat appointment, price, vvip booking, floor plans, ebroc…
aromasuperstore las vegas
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
