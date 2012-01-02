Audio Audit App for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch

The Audio Audit is an innovative app designed which offers a reference sound generator and several uncompressed music files for the purpose of setting up, testing and burn-in speakers, headphones and audio components. The app is capable of “listening” to a music system and can display various characteristics of its sound. The Audio Audit is available as a free download (for a limited time) from iTunes – http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/audio-audit/id487693462?mt=8.

The application consists of six main parts:

Frequency generator – serve as a generator of sinusoidal frequency Noise Generator – generates different types of noise Adjusting of the stereo base – useful tool for setting a stereo base Indication of inverted phase Records for testing – contains five test records without compression for assessment of audio quality Microphone – easy tool for ambient measurement with graphics precise indicators

Key features of the Audio Audit

determine the frequency range loudspeaker systems

finding the frequency characteristics of the audio set

control stereo base, left channel plays on the left and right channel on the right side

finding the balance of the right and left channel (play left and right side equally loud?)

detection of parasitic resonances and disturbing sounds

detection of inverted phases

burn-in speakers (The new speakers are recomended to burn-in. For this purpose you can use one of the available noise.)

test the sound quality after adjustment

all sounds are uncompressed (“it´s pure”) audio files: PCM 44100Hz, 16bit, 2channel (stereo) – CD Quality

sound level can be controlled only by hardware buttons on the device

For more info, please visit http://www.tigapp.com/aplications/audio-audit