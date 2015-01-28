Audio-Technica ATH-M70x Professional Monitor Headphones

Audio-Technica has unveiled its ATH-M70x Professional Monitor Headphones, which are the new flagship model within the company’s M-Series line of headphones. The new ATH-M7 has been designed to draw out added detail, featuring proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. The headphones are tuned to accurately reproduce extreme low and high frequencies (5 to 40,000 Hz) with a perfect balance.

The new ATH-M70x features rugged, metal design that makes them ideal for studio, DJ, or personal applications. Crafted for lasting durability with a collapsible, space-saving design, the headphones are equipped with 90° swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring. Maximum power input is 2,000 mW, meaning very low distortion at even high volumes. Professional-grade earpads and headband provide excellent durability and comfort, and detach for easy replacement. The headphones’ circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments. They come standard with three interchangeable cables (1.2 m – 3.0 m coiled cable, 3.0 m straight cable and 1.2 m straight cable) and a hard carrying case.

ATH-M70x Specifications:

• Type: Closed-back dynamic

• Driver Diameter: 45 mm

• Magnet: Neodymium

• Voice Coil: CCAW (Copper-clad aluminum wire)

• Frequency Response: 5 – 40,000 Hz

• Maximum Input Power: 2,000 mW at 1 kHz

• Sensitivity: 97 dB

• Impedance: 35 ohms

• Weight: 280 g (9.9 oz), without cable and connector

• Cable: Interchangeable cables: detachable 1.2 m – 3.0 m (3.9′ – 9.8′) coiled cable, detachable 3.0 m (9.8′) straight cable and detachable 1.2 m (3.9′) straight cable

• Accessories Included: Carrying case, 6.3 mm (1/4″) screw-on adapter

Audio-Technica’s ATH-M70x Professional Monitor Headphones will be available January 2015 with a MSRP of: $419.00 U.S. For more information, please visit: www.audio-technica.com.