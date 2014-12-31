Aurender has just released their new Flow portable DAC/headphone amp. The device is compact and provide a multi-status display inside a velocity-sensistive volume control dial.

The DAC chip used is the Sabre ESS9018K2M and the Flow handles up to 384kHz PCM as well as DSD128. An optional installatable mSATA slot can add up to 1TB of storage.

A leather case is included and there are connections for USB 3.0 and Toslink plus a 6.3mm headphone jack. The Flow measures 80x137x28mm, weighs 450g and uses a Samsung SDI 4450mAh battery for a claimed 7 hours of play.

The Aurender Flow DAC is priced at $1,295 U.S. Look for more details at: http://www.aurender.com/