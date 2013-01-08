Avid Ingenium Turntable Range

Avid has just launched the Ingenium range of turntables, the company’s new entry-level line-up of products. Ingenium shares the design philosophy of the company’s more expensive designs, has true engineered audiophile quality, utilizes key elements of the Diva II turntable and has an exposed, minimal design that achieves new standards of style and excellence. Avid’s unique sapphire bearing and platter has been retained from the Diva II, with the option of using the unique clamping system, which efficiently channels unwanted vibrations away from both the record and platter. The main chassis to which the bearing and arm are rigidly coupled is machined from two and a half inch solid aluminum and allows Avid to offer different arm fitting options to suit customer’s demands.

Ingenium’s basic package comes complete with a high quality carbon fibre tonearm. Optional models offer standard 9″ SME fitting, 12″ SME fitting and also twin arm options. Other combinations and arm fitting are available upon request. Avid has employed the same optimized elastomer used in the Diva II giving excellent mechanical isolation of the playing surface and using a powerful mains powered motor giving stability and the huge dynamic sound that is instantly recognizable as Avid.

The INGENIUM is available now with a UK retail price starting from £800.00. For more info, please visit www.avidhifi.co.uk