Avid Ingenium Turntable Range

307

Microsoft Word - UK Release - Ingenium.doc

Avid has just launched the Ingenium range of turntables, the company’s new entry-level line-up of products.   Ingenium shares the design philosophy of the company’s more expensive designs, has true engineered audiophile quality, utilizes key elements of the Diva II turntable and has an exposed, minimal design that achieves new standards of style and excellence.  Avid’s unique sapphire bearing and platter has been retained from the Diva II, with the option of using the unique clamping system, which efficiently channels unwanted vibrations away from both the record and platter. The main chassis to which the bearing and arm are rigidly coupled is machined from two and a half inch solid aluminum and allows Avid to offer different arm fitting options to suit customer’s demands.

Ingenium’s basic package comes complete with a high quality carbon fibre tonearm.  Optional models offer standard 9″ SME fitting, 12″ SME fitting and also twin arm options.  Other combinations and arm fitting are available upon request. Avid has employed the same optimized elastomer used in the Diva II giving excellent mechanical isolation of the playing surface and using a powerful mains powered motor giving stability and the huge dynamic sound that is instantly recognizable as Avid.

The INGENIUM is available now with a UK retail price starting from £800.00.  For more info, please visit www.avidhifi.co.uk

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

307 COMMENTS

  107. web design icon

    pwtech.pw offer cloud application and mobile application web engine with free api service as well million $$ worth software development compnay we have globally development branches in singapore, europ, canada and in netherland we offer cheap and best…

  143. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

  179. the santorini

    The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming 99-year leasehold property in Singapore condominium at district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure, latest price, showflat, rec…

  255. louis vuitton sack tasche louis vuitton tasche echt louis vuitton mini tasche louis vuitton tasche louis vuitton ledertasche M32481 schwarz Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Mann

    […]the time to study or check out the content material or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]

Leave a Reply