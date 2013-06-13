BC Acoustique ACT Series A4 Speakers Review

Purolator knocking on my front door is a regular occurrence – this is the method by which most components arrive at my house for review. But being greeted by a driver of a big 5 ton truck is rather rare, unless a 50-inch or larger TV is being delivered. Except this time, it wasn’t a TV – it was just a pair of loudspeakers. So why the need for such a big truck?
This time the shipment contained a pair of speakers from French manufacturer BC Acoustique. The engineers at BC Acoustique clearly took a size-is-no-object approach when designing the ACT Series A4 speaker, the company’s flagship speaker priced at $10,500 for a pair. By the way, ACT is short for Acoustic Coherent Technology. The A4 is a large floorstanding speaker, measuring 133.5 cm tall by 24 cm wide by 50 cm deep (or roughly 52.5 x 9.5 x 19.75 inches). It is one of the largest speakers to land for a review in my living room. Naturally a speaker of this size also has a substantial weight, 80 kilograms (or 176 lbs) to be exact. To put it into perspective, I dialed in at exactly 176 lbs last time I weighed myself. Unpacking and positioning these speakers were the last favourite parts of this exercise. Despite the A4s larger than average size, they actually look elegant and sophisticated.
Once the speakers were in place, I got my first chance to inspect them closely. The A4 features a four-way, bass reflex design. Its front baffle houses a BC100 horn tweeter sandwiched between two 18 cm polypro midrange drivers, while the side of the cabinet is home to a 30 cm paper bass woofer. The BC100 tweeter, common to all of the ACT series speakers, is the result of a collaboration between BC Acoustique and Fostex, a leading high-end driver manufacturer. The A4s are 4 Ohm speakers that have a frequency range rated from 25 Hz to 50,000 kHz with less then 0.2 percent harmonic distortion and a sensitivity rated at 94 dB (2.83V/1m). They can handle amplifier power up to 500 watts.
The back of the cabinet contains two pairs of WBT binding posts which allow for bi-wiring of the speaker. WBT jumpers are provided between the pairs of binding posts for those who will not be bi-wiring the speakers. There is also a large port hole in the rear of the cabinet. But this is all standard stuff. What I was surprised to find is the adjustable tweeter level panel which allows for the tweeter output to be adjusted from -3 dB to +3dB in 1.5 dB steps. The adjustment is done by repositioning a small metal jumper between pairs of holes. What does this adjustment do? Increasing the tweeter output should result in a slightly brighter sounding speaker, while reducing it should tame the high frequencies. If you want customization in a speaker – you’ve got it!
Finally, there’s the stuff that you can’t see. The A4 uses unique techniques to achieve the most inert cabinet, three resonators to absorb problematic frequencies as well as internal diffusers and non-parallel panels to break up standing waves.
My review pair of A4s came in a Wengé (very deep brown) finish but three other finishes are available: Maple, Cherry and Amarante. The gray, material speaker grilles attach magnetically to the front baffle, which eliminates the need for plastic anchors on the front baffle, giving the speakers a very clean appearance. The side woofers are covered by a matching gray material that stretches directly over the speaker.
I set up the A4 speakers in my reference system with a Classé Audio CP-500 preamplifier and CA-2100 amplifier. The speakers were bi-wired to the amplifier using GutWire cables. The sources were an ARCAM DiVA CD73 CD player and a Goldring GR1.2 turntable.
My initial listening tests were performed with the tweeter adjustment level in the zero position. During the first hour or so I experimented with the placement of the speakers looking for positioning that produced the best balance across all frequencies. The manual indicates that the side woofers should be facing in toward the centre of the system, unless you can allow substantial space between the speakers and the side walls in your room. I settled with the speakers being about seven feet apart and one foot away from the back and side walls, with a slight toe-in.
Once I sat down to do my critical listening, the first disc to hit the CD tray was Holst “The Planets” performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra, conducted by Zubin Mehta. The very first quality of the A4s that I picked up on was the clarity of the high frequencies. The shimmering of the cymbals and ringing of the triangles were crystal-clear and their decay was perfectly natural.
The gentle “Neptune, the Mystic” track created a magical atmosphere in my listening room with a remarkable three-dimensionality, despite the speakers’ no-so-gentle size. The soundstage was vast in depth and width and the imaging was excellent. The amount of detail in this quiet track was remarkable – the A4s produced highly detailed high frequencies that were not at all fatiguing.
When listening to tracks like “La Femme D’Argent” and “Sexy Boy” from Air French Band’s “Moon Safari” CD, the A4s got a chance to extend deeper into the lower frequencies. The low frequencies were not only deep, as one should expect from speakers of this size, they were incredibly well articulated. The sound from the A4s enveloped my entire listening position, creating a giant, airy soundstage.
Moving on through my test material, I changed the pace with the Beatles “Love” disc. The lively presentation of this album prompted me to reach for my acoustic guitar and strum a few favourite Beatles tunes myself. The A4s had no issues keeping up with the pace and dynamics of this album. The midrange was natural and the bass was very musical. The balance between the mids and the bass was excellent.
Throughout my listening tests, I experimented with the tweeter output adjustment. I found that its effect was very gentle on the high frequencies. It took some going back and forth and I ended up settling for +3 dB position. I am not a fan of bright speakers and even in this position the high frequencies did not sound harsh or overbearing. The highs simply sounded fuller and very comfortable to my ears. The experience will vary based on your room and listening preferences.
Later the same afternoon I turned to a yet different pace of music, something more romantic: Respighi “The Birds; Brazilian Impressions” performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Antal Dorati on a Living Presence Stereo record. And just when I thought that the sound couldn’t get any sweeter – it did! The A4s played with such natural dynamics and produced such a magnificent soundstage that I closed my eyes for minutes at a time and felt like I was sitting in front of a real orchestra. Perhaps the most noticeable improvements were the fullness and the extension of the low and high frequencies.
Did I find any sonic shortcomings of the A4s after endless hours of listening? I looked hard but just couldn’t find any! The only challenge with the A4s is that they are quite large and may look overwhelming in smaller rooms. But the good news is that this speaker’s smaller sibling, the A3, uses the same fantastic horn tweeter and much of the same technology as the A4 – plus it’ll save you a few bucks.
BC Acoustique has certainly hit the target with the ACT Series A4 speakers. These speakers had the ability to put excitement and emotion into every song that I played on them. The A4s have a terrific top to bottom balance and timbre accuracy. One of their highest points is the outstanding resolution of detail thanks to their well integrated horn-loaded tweeters. In addition to this, the bass has a natural, powerful extension. $10,500 is a small investment for a pair of speakers – but in this case it’s an investment that should provide you with years of listening enjoyment.
BC Acoustique
www.bc-acoustique.com
Distributed in Canada by Audio Dream Distributions
www.audio-dream.ca
(403) 280-5894
ACT Series A4 Speakers
Price: $10,500 CAD/pair
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
The Glades Condo locate at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochu…
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
Malaysia best escort and massage agency in KL and PJ
This is Global iTech Systems – web design, web development, SEO, ecommerce website company in Calgary
hawaii coffee from kona
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Locate Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Bankruptcy lawyer
[…]Here are some of the web sites we advise for our visitors[…]
best coffee
[…]one of our visitors not long ago advised the following website[…]
coffee beans online best
[…]Here are a number of the websites we advise for our visitors[…]
…
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get lots of link adore from[…]
ideal muslim husband
[…]we came across a cool web site which you could get pleasure from. Take a look in case you want[…]
emergency roadside assistance near canton
…
Best Sex Lubricant
…
Sex Toys for Women
[…]below you will find the link to some web pages that we assume you should visit[…]
niqab stores
[…]Here are some of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Christian blogs
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
youwin
[…]below you will discover the link to some web-sites that we believe it is best to visit[…]
song lyrics
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be in fact worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
superiddia bonuslar
[…]please visit the websites we stick to, including this one, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
betboo bahis oyna
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get quite a bit of link love from[…]
hiperbet bahis
[…]we prefer to honor numerous other world wide web internet sites around the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]
bets10 para yatırma
[…]that is the finish of this write-up. Here you will locate some web sites that we consider you will value, just click the links over[…]
web hosting
…
workfromhomejobs
[…]usually posts some quite exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Waste Equip
…
free download for pc
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you just may love. Take a appear when you want[…]
Banner
[…]one of our guests not long ago recommended the following website[…]
play games no download
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
social media strategy
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
How to make a million in Nursing
[…]please visit the internet sites we comply with, including this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
car insurance broker
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
social media agency huddersfield
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
Clinton Twp Towing near Mt. Clemens
[…]please pay a visit to the sites we comply with, like this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
How to make a million in Nursing
[…]the time to study or go to the content material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
download software for windows 10
[…]that would be the finish of this article. Here you will locate some web sites that we think you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
Camiones De Volteo en texas
…
duslintuvas kaina
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated internet websites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
depilação
…
train at home with personalized video training
[…]The data mentioned in the report are a few of the top out there […]
coffee from kona
[…]one of our guests recently advised the following website[…]
helpo
[…]usually posts some quite exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
cr123a battery
[…]Every once inside a when we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date sites that we choose […]
plumbing supply los angeles ca
…
kona coffee
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the content or web-sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
watch cambridge v leeds live streaming
[…]below you will come across the link to some web sites that we think you must visit[…]
magento ecommerce development bangalore
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, even so, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
used car and truck parts
[…]Every once in a although we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the newest sites that we pick […]
This Site
[…]Every once in a when we pick blogs that we study. Listed below are the newest web sites that we opt for […]
led mr11 USA
[…]below you will discover the link to some web pages that we feel you must visit[…]
USA led strip lights
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
cloud accounts
[…]we like to honor numerous other world-wide-web web-sites on the internet, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
annunci gratis cerco offro lavoro night club
[…]just beneath, are numerous totally not related internet sites to ours, having said that, they are surely worth going over[…]
cybersecurity jobs
[…]Here are a number of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
tow truck company in university district
[…]that could be the end of this post. Here you will find some websites that we think you will value, just click the links over[…]
high risk auto insurance
[…]just beneath, are quite a few completely not associated websites to ours, however, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
organic maple beverage
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not connected web-sites to ours, however, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
drink maple
[…]below you will come across the link to some web-sites that we think you must visit[…]
offro lavoro night club ragazza immagine figurante sala hostess
[…]Every as soon as in a while we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most current internet sites that we select […]
maple syrup
[…]the time to read or check out the subject material or websites we have linked to below the[…]
live webcam models shows
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
toys for couples
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but do not get quite a bit of link enjoy from[…]
US Economy 2015
[…]the time to read or check out the subject material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Top and Best in SEO Industry
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]
…
[…]Every after inside a when we choose blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most up-to-date web-sites that we choose […]
spettacoli broadway
[…]one of our visitors not long ago suggested the following website[…]
adult webcams
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
??????????? 14
[…]the time to study or take a look at the material or sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Learn How To Make Money Fast
[…]that is the finish of this report. Here you?ll find some web-sites that we consider you?ll value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
Air conditioning repair Tampa FL
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
how to clean dryer vent duct
[…]below you will find the link to some sites that we assume you’ll want to visit[…]
Dryer fires
[…]that could be the finish of this post. Here you will come across some web sites that we feel you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
PGDM Colleges in Delhi
[…]one of our visitors lately proposed the following website[…]
…
[…]we like to honor lots of other internet web-sites on the net, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Use Internet Technology To Make Money Online-We Will Show You How
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re actually worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
مولدات
[…]please take a look at the internet sites we adhere to, including this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
êàê ïîëó÷èòü äîëã ñ äîëæíèêà ïî ðàñïèñêå
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the subject material or web pages we’ve linked to below the[…]
south-florida-new-preconstruction-condo-payment-structure
[…]that would be the end of this article. Here you?ll come across some websites that we consider you?ll value, just click the links over[…]
Sky-230-33308-lauderdale_by_the_sea
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
South London wedding videographer
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
2017 tech
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
Clarke Morley Artwork
[…]Every once inside a while we pick out blogs that we study. Listed below are the most current sites that we pick out […]
jack vibrator
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]