Belkin WeMo Expands Line of Home Automation Products With WeMo Door and Window Sensor, WeMo Keychain, WeMo Room Motion Sensor and WeMo Water Sensor (CES 2015)

Belkin is taking the opportunity this year at the CES to introduce a number of new products to its highly successful WeMo “Internet of Things” ecosystem. Since launch, the WeMo range of products has offered innovative and affordable home automation products that are very easy to set up and use. The new products begin shown at CES include a window and door sensor, personal keychain sensor, room motion sensor and alarm sensor, and water sensor.

WeMo’s new sensors enable owners to monitor their entire home from anywhere using a mobile device and the WeMo Link, a Wi-Fi-to-Zigbee bridge that connects the sensors to your home’s wireless network. Subscription-free and a snap to install and use, the four new WeMo sensors provide peace of mind within the home and can alert users when things are amiss. Through the WeMo app, users can set schedules and receive alerts and notifications, as well as program the sensors as triggers to activate other WeMo devices.

WeMo Door and Window Sensor (F7C038)

A magnetic contact sensor that detects an open or closed state on any window or door in the home, the WeMo Door and Window Sensor allows users to check for unexpected entry into the home while away or even in a different room. The WeMo Window and Door Sensor works with any type of door or window within the home including standard interior/exterior doors, sliding doors, refrigerator doors, even safes and jewelry boxes. Easily check in to see if windows or doors were left open by mistake or receive a notification if someone has gained unexpected entry to the home. The sensors work with other WeMo devices and can be programmed to automate a variety of tasks including heating or cooling. For example, pair with a WeMo Insight Switch and a window A/C unit to automate the air conditioning to only turn on when the window is closed, helping to save money and energy.

WeMo Keychain Sensor (F7C039)

The WeMo Keychain Sensor is a small fob designed to be placed on a keychain, collar or in a bag that alerts users when the fob’s carrier is at home or away. The WeMo Keychain Sensor helps users keep track of family members’ whereabouts and ensure they make it home safely. The sensor automatically sends an alert when the fob’s wearer no longer is connected to the network, letting them know that someone has come or gone. The WeMo Keychain Sensor is great for working parents so they know when their kids have arrived home from school or for pet owners to know if their animals have strayed too far from home. With the WeMo app, users can set up a series of customized alerts for each sensor, automate other WeMo devices based in the sensor, and even configure a small button on the Keychain Sensor to control any WeMo device simply when pressed.

WeMo Alarm Sensor (F7C040)

The WeMo Alarm sensor enhances current alarm systems with monitoring capabilities and is an ideal solution for retrofitting offline alarm systems for use with smart devices. The small sensor sits next to existing home alarms and notifies users if they are activated via a mobile alert. Designed to distinguish between the sound of an alarm and other ambient noises in your house, the sensor uses a proprietary algorithm to accurately identify your alarms, reducing the possibility of a false notification. Through the WeMo app, users can set up a list of emergency contact options, making it easy to react immediately to fires, break-ins, gas or carbon monoxide leaks even when away.

WeMo Room Motion Sensor (F7C041)

The WeMo Room Motion Sensor is an infrared sensor that detects heat signatures for precise, room motion detection, even in large rooms and hallways. Immune to pets, the WeMo Room Motion Sensor reduces the possibility of false alarms and offers a broad 30-foot range and 90-degree field of view. Designed for indoor applications, the sensor can be used to safeguard a private room, ensure home security while away or automate other electronic devices via motion. Through the WeMo app, users can check the last detected movement within the room, set mobile motion alerts and notifications, and configure uses with other devices in the WeMo Ecosystem. For example, use in combination with a WeMo Light Switch to turn automatically turn on lights in the hallway so children can have an easier time getting to the bathroom at night.

WeMo Water with Echo Technology

WeMo Water sensors with Echo Technology turn a home, building or office’s existing infrastructure into sensors that can relay information about whole home water consumption. WeMo Water uses a small sensor placed on one water pipe to sense pressure changes that occur throughout the plumbing system and then uses advanced machine learning-based algorithms to analyze vibrations. WeMo Water can identify usage time, duration and cost of any end-unit on the system (showers, bathtubs, sinks, toilets, etc.), accurately calculate water consumption per object, and even alert users to potentially devastating damage and leaks.

These new WeMo Sensors will be available in the second half of 2015.