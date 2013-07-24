Belkin WeMo Light Switch

Belkin WeMo Light Switch

Check out this cool new light switch from Belkin!  The Belkin WeMo Light Switch (F7C030) uses your existing Wi-Fi network and lets you turn the lights on and off with your smartphone or tablet.  Too bad that it’s not a dimmer switch… otherwise it would be perfect for our music and HT rooms.  Hopefully a future version will offer dimming capability.  News via www.guydster.com

