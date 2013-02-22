Bem Wireless, has just begun shipping its newest portable speaker – called simply the Mobile Speaker. The new Mobile Speaker is compact at just 2.5-inches cubic, which makes it just smaller than a tennis ball. It is wireless and compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, including smartphones, iPods, tablets etc. The Mobile Speaker has a wireless range of up to 25-feet. and incorporates a mini USB port to charge and has a battery life of up to 6 hours on a full charge. An Aux In and Aux Out offer users more connecting options to hook up multiple devices.
The most attractive aspect of the new Mobile Speaker is its simiplicity an portability. It is a use anywhere / take anywhere speaker that offs a bit of style – being offered in six colours to meet individual tastes. Bem is also looking to provide more customized colour options – with a select college color lineup for co-ed students and alumni. The college color series is expected to launch in time for Spring Break.
Additional Details:
Six colours: black, white, orange, purple, green and red.
About 6 hours of battery life – varies with volume and file type
Up to 25ft. of working wireless range
Aux in and out & mini USB
Auto pair capable
Charging and Bluetooth indicators
Touch-sensitive buttons
Soft-touch finish
Approx Size: 2.35” x 2.35” x 2.5”
Included with the mobile speaker: mini-usb cable, 3.5mm cable, USB AC Adapter
The new Bem Wireless Mobile Speaker is being offered at an introductory price of $69.99 U.S. which is a $30 discount of their regular MSRP of $99.99. Look for more details at: www.bemwireless.com/mobile-speaker
