BenQ SH940 DLP HQV Projector

BenQ Canada Corp. recently released their new SH940 large-venue projector. The SH940 provides native full HD 1080p resolution, offers flexible installation features, Hollywood Quality Video (HQV) and higher brightness of larger venue applications.
To provide flawless projection to any surface or ambient light setting, the SH940 comes equipped with 4,000 lumens of brightness, a high contrast ratio of 50000:1, and a detail-enhancing HQV processor that provides amazing picture quality to any of today’s conference room or lecture hall environments. The projector also offers picture-in-picture display and full connectivity to create an integrated entertainment media hub.
To decrease set-up time to enable more efficient presentations, the projector offers big zoom capabilities, horizontal/vertical lens shifting, 2D keystone correction, and throw ratios of up to 2.43. Installation is also accelerated with connectivity options such as dual HDMI and D-sub ports, in addition to a set of five BNC connections, which enable inputs to several sources and devices for the ultimate in multimedia convergence. The SH940 is compatible with leading professional switching and signal processing equipment, and is also fully GSA compliant.
Features such as scheduling, monitoring, email alerts, and control of multiple A/V gear are all provided through an intuitive user interface to make maintenance easier. With a LAN control feature, the SH940 also provides support for Crestron, SNMP, PJLink, and AMX systems, enabling remote management and control as well as projector adjustment.
To reduce energy costs, power-saving features such as an “Eco Blank Mode” allow presenters to blank out the projection screen whenever the projector is not in use, while a standby mode will lower power consumption to less than 0.5W while the SH940 is inactive. Lamp replacement has also been made extra easy with access from the side or top of the projector while a filter-free optical system and BenQ’s no color decay further reduces the TCO of the device.
The SH940 is available now at an MSRP of $3,999 (CAD). More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at www.benq.ca.
