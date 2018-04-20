Best 420 Rock Songs

0

bob marley

Today is April 20th, also known as 420.  It is a day of celebration of the cannabis culture and with marijuana about to be legalized in Canada, we thought today would be a great day to assemble a playlist of songs perfectly suited for the occasion.  Since the beginning of time, artists and music have been influenced by the pot smoking culture.  So whether you spark one up today or go about your day sipping on a cup o’ joe, here are some of our favorite songs to enjoy on 420:

Ben Harper – “Burn One Down”

Sublime – “Two Joints”

Steve Miller Band – “The Joker”

Tom Petty – “You Don’t Know How It Feels”

Weezer – We Are All On Drugs

Tom Petty – “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

Jimi Hendrix – “Purple Haze”

Pink Floyd – “Comfortably Numb”

The Beatles – “With a Little Help From My Friends”

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply