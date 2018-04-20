Best 420 Rock Songs

Today is April 20th, also known as 420. It is a day of celebration of the cannabis culture and with marijuana about to be legalized in Canada, we thought today would be a great day to assemble a playlist of songs perfectly suited for the occasion. Since the beginning of time, artists and music have been influenced by the pot smoking culture. So whether you spark one up today or go about your day sipping on a cup o’ joe, here are some of our favorite songs to enjoy on 420:

Ben Harper – “Burn One Down”

Sublime – “Two Joints”

Steve Miller Band – “The Joker”

Tom Petty – “You Don’t Know How It Feels”

Weezer – We Are All On Drugs

Tom Petty – “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

Jimi Hendrix – “Purple Haze”

Pink Floyd – “Comfortably Numb”

The Beatles – “With a Little Help From My Friends”