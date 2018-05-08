Best Vinyl Record Stores in Toronto 2018

The resurgence of vinyl records over the last several years has spurred many new record shops to open in Canada. This in turn, spurred us to generate a list of the best ones we know in Toronto. Please add to this list in the ‘comments’ section below this article.

Sonic Boom, 215 Spadina Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2C7, (416) 532-0334, www.sonicboommusic.com

What we like: This is the largest, coolest record store not just in Toronto but in Canada. Their selection of records is massive and includes just about every genre: rock, pop, blues, jazz, hip hop, punk, metal, electronic and more. New releases come in all the time. Plus they’ve got all kinds of other stuff like shirts, books, movies, record players, headphones and all sorts of trinkets.

Dead Dog Records, 1209 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1N4, 1209 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1N4, (647) 748-0748, www.deaddogrecords.ca

What we like: Great selection of new releases, rock, metal, punk, electronic, soul, jazz, blues, hip hop and even some country music. They also sell used DVDs/Blu-rays, turntables and cool shirts.

Rotate This, 186 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z7, (416) 504-8447, www.rotate.com

What we like: New releases from independent bands and artists from Canada, the U.S., England, and around the world. Their selection include hip hop, punk, jazz, hardcore, reggae, electronic, indie, and rock.

Grasshopper Records, 167 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1X3, (416) 534-0180, www.grasshopperrecords.ca

What we like: A nice selection of new arrivals, hip hop, funk, rock, metal, new wave, jazz and soul.

Kops Records, 592 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1K4, (647) 352-8523, www.kopsrecords.ca

Kops Records, 229 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1Z4, (416) 593-8523, www.kopsrecords.ca

Kops Records, 1811 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4C 1J2, (647) 347-0095, www.kopsrecords.ca

What we like: All three locations offer great selections spanning just about every major genre: rock, punk, pop, blues, jazz, hip hop, punk, metal, electronic and more. Lots of different records are also available for purchase on their website.

She Said Boom!, 393 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto, ON M6R 2N1, 393 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto, ON M6R 2N1, www.shesaidboom.ca

What we like: A nice selection of records, CDs and books. Music genres alternative, electronica, jazz, reggae, roots, afrobeat and more.

BMV Books, 471 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1X9, (416) 967-5757, www.bmvbooks.com

What we like: A fantastic offering of new and used vinyl, CDs, movies and tons of books and comics. This is one of our favorite night-time stores to visit in Toronto since they’re open pretty late every night! They sell a lot of overstock items so you can score some really amazing deals, especially on books and comics.

Pandemonium, 2920 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Y8, (416) 769-5257, www.pandemonium.ca

What we like: Awesome, large record store in the Junction neighbourhood of Toronto that offers a great big selection of new & used records, CDs, books and more. Lots of new releases and used vinyl come in all the time. In addition to all the major genres like rock, hip hop, jazz, blues, you’ll find lots of indie and unique records here.