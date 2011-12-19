Big Blue Audio Bluetooth Speakers

Big Blue Audio, a division of Brookstone, has just introduced the Big Blue and Big Blue Live Wireless Speakers with their signature Power. Pair. Play. interface. These speakers use Bluetooth technology to fill any room with clear sound wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device.

With nearly two billion Bluetooth enabled devices shipped annually, Big Blue Audio develops and designs products to leverage this hands-free technology. Big Blue and Big Blue Live (portable version) deliver wireless sound via advanced technology that includes dual stereo speakers, open-air down-firing sub-woofer and rear-firing passive radiator for bass. Progressive high frequency extension adds clarity and intelligibly to music and has superior off-axis performance. Its bass and treble controls allow music to be custom tuned, an important feature to suit certain genres.

Big Blue Tabletop Speaker

The strategically-built Big Blue Tabletop Speaker includes 2 speaker drivers (for stereo highs and mids), a down-firing subwoofer, a passive radiator for bass, and an Aux in/Aux out. Signature Power. Pair. Play. interface and backlit sphere indicates power and pairing modes. It streams content from Bluetooth-enabled devices dock-free while offering the ability to simultaneously browse the Web, blog, or email. The Big Blue Wireless Speaker measures 9 1/2″ w x 5″ h x 5 2/3″ d. Available in black or white at a MSRP of: $149.99 U.S.

Big Blue Live

Measuring just 5″ w x 2 1/2″ d x 2 1/3″ l, the Big Blue Live Portable Wireless Speaker is ideal for on-the-go or travel. Simply Power. Pair. Play. Big Blue Live delivers wireless sound with dual stereo speakers and a passive radiator for bass. No docks, no cords, and features up to six hours of play time. Available in black or white at a MSRP of: $99.99 U.S.

Both Big Blue Tabletop and Big Blue Live speaker products are now available. Look for more details at: www.brookstone.com.