Bluesound – Wireless High-Performance Digital Audio

Bluesound International is an all-new brand from Lenbrook Industries Limited. Bluesound is a 24-bit native, pure-digital multi-room wireless streaming music solution that provides for esay control by tablet or smartphone from any room via iOS and/or Android app controllers.

Using a web-enabled DirectDigital 35-bit, 844kHz DDFA amplifier, and a ground-breaking ARM Cortex A8 processor, Bluesound is claimed to be the first truly HD wireless digital music system. Bluesound brings together bit-perfect ripping, voluminous storage and solid streaming capabilities, coupled with native 24-bit DSP with high-quality format codec integration.

Bluesound provides a family of dedicated, multi-room wireless streaming digital music players that allows the user to access and playback from their own digital music collections but also from online music services and internet radio – all in native HD audio. This ability to provide digital playback in a “higher-than- CD-quality” manner wirelessly is integral to Bluesound’s mission of introducing a wireless generation of music lovers to true high-performance fidelity. Bluesound acoustic voicing has been done by renowned speaker designer Paul Barton (the founder of PSB loudspeakers) with industrial design by noted designer David Farrage.

Bluesound provides four distinct players and free iOS and Android apps to control the system through a smartphone or tablet, allowing for seamless and intuitive lifestyle integration.

PULSE (MSRP $699 U.S.) is an all-in-one compact streaming music system. It is capable of filling any room with crisp clarity and deep textured sound – in high definition. Designed by audiophiles and custom-tuned in one of North America’s most advanced sound labs by award- winning master speaker designer Paul Barton, the PULSE is custom-tuned for a perfect 24-bit listening experience anywhere in the home. The PULSE’s three specialized speakers (one 5.25? subwoofer and two full-range 2.75? aluminum cone drivers, total 80W) are independently driven by three dedicated DirectDigital amplifiers. Capable of clean 39Hz deep bass and crisp, shimmering highs, the PULSE brings music to life in three-dimensional clarity.

The VAULT (MSRP $999 U.S.) is a wireless streaming music player, vault and CD-ripper with a dedicated, acoustically- quiet high capacity HDD built right in – allowing music lovers to rip their entire CD collection once and for all in bit-perfect, lossless high resolution formats using proven, industry-standard open-source ripping software directly onboard. And all without a computer. The VAULT will even simultaneously create maximum-quality MP3 copies for sharing on mobile devices where space is at a premium. Boasting the same audiophile-grade DAC as the NODE, the VAULT offers music lovers a unique option to catalog, preserve and enjoy their music collections in true HD.

The POWERNODE (MSRP $699 U.S.) is an amplified wireless streaming music player with a patented, award-winning premium DirectDigital (DDFA) amplifier at its heart. The unheard-of 35-bit/844kHz DDFA virtually eliminates any noise or distortion from the music by keeping the signal perfectly digital right up to the speaker terminals – the cleanest, fastest and shortest signal path ever offered. Capable of driving sophisticated high- end speakers, and including a subwoofer output, the POWERNODE draws only half the power than most other systems require to provide its 90-Watt output, making it also more energy efficient than anything comparable.

The NODE (MSRP $449 U.S.) is a non-amplified wireless streaming music player that finally connects all of your digital music to any existing stereo system. Designed to stream in HD, the NODE fully supports all music streaming formats (like MP3 and AAC), and houses a high-performance sigma-delta 24/192 DAC that even handles high-resolution formats (beyond CD quality) such as FLAC and OGG effortlessly. Discover the world of streaming in HiFi, connect to your favorite music services, or listen to online radio instantly.

The compact DUO (MSRP $999 U.S.) powered subwoofer / satellite speaker combination offers precision-tuned digital equalization with the POWERNODE’s DirectDigital amplifier, resulting in rich clean bass and true high resolution performance. By carefully matching the amplifier to the driver characteristics a synergy is achieved that boosts the level of performance far beyond what could be achieved otherwise. The DUO features an 8? powered SUB, capable of 280 total watts dynamic peak, plus a pair of matching SATs with 4? woofers and 1? aluminum ferrofluid tweeter. The DUO’s massive range and crisp detailed sound will wow those who are looking to create the ultimate wireless HiFi digital system.

Bluesound’s free mobile apps on iOS or Android devices feature functionality designed specifically for music lovers. Larger-than-average album art views, smart playlist management and the ability to sync two or more players together. With immediate access to internet radio via TuneIn, and a host of streaming music services being integrated regularly, such as Rdio and WiMP, the mobile app delivers intuitive control over all the music ever recorded, right to your fingertips.

For more inforation on Bluesound, please visit: www.bluesound.com.