Bob Carver Monoblock Amplifiers

Bob Carver LLC, a company specializing in design and manufacture of audiophile products, will be showcasing its new vacuum tube amplifiers product line at CES, this January 2012.
The Cherry 180 (VTA 180M) monoblock amplifier is conservatively rated at 180 wpc rms into 8 ohms; the Black Beauty 305 (VTA 305M) monoblock amplifier is rated at 305 wpc rms in 8 ohms. Both amplifiers are designed to drive the even demanding speakers. Each amplifier features a high impedance input, an automatic DC restorer circuit, a “set and forget” bias adjustment, and low idle current which greatly increases output tube life. Ultra-wide bandwidth output transformers with interleaved windings capable of the most nuanced voice as well as huge peak output capacity are part of the feature set on these monoblocks. A selectable feedback control provides user adjustable sound between vintage classical to modern contemporary.
A special current feedback circuit allows the amplifier to “listen to the room” via feedback from the speakers acting as microphones (using the law of reciprocity). The room-speaker-amplifier interaction provides a sense of believable ambience and acoustic space. Additionally, the transformer output impedance allows the signal to follow the impedance curve of the speaker system, allowing more voltage to be delivered to the loudspeaker at very low frequencies.
Cherry 180 (VTA 180M) Specifications:
•Measured Power 200 w into 8 ohms, 230 w into 4 ohms, 215 w into 2 ohms
•Output Tubes: Six Shuguang KT88s
•Gain 30 dB
•Input impedance 100 k ohms
•Frequency response 2 Hz to 85 kHz @ -3 dB
•Full Power Bandwidth 24 Hz – 28 kHz, without filters
•Distortion Less than 0.5%
•Hum – 100 dB
•A weighted noise – 110 dB
•Speaker outputs 2, 4 and 8 ohms
Black Beauty (VTA 305M) Specifications:
•Rated Power 305 watts into 8 ohms, 420 watts into four ohms, 450 watts into one or two ohms
•Measured Power 305 w into 8 ohms, 330 w into 4 ohms, 290 w into 2 ohms
•Output Tubes: Six Tung-Sol KT120s
•Gain 30 dB
•Input impedance 100 k ohms
•Frequency response 5 Hz – 55 kHz @ -3 dB
•Full Power Bandwidth 24 Hz – 28 kHz, without filters
•Distortion Less than 0.5%
•Hum – 100 dB
•A weighted noise – 110 dB
•Speaker outputs 2, 4 and 8 ohms
The VTA180M has a MSRP of $3,700 U.S. and the VTA305M has a MSRP of $6,450 U.S. Both amplifiers are not shipping. Look for more details on these products at: www.BobCarver.com.
