Boston Acoustics, a D+M Group company, has just launched their new M Series loudspeaker line. The M Series is comprised of seven models that accommodate home theatre, surround and stereo applications.
The M Series lineup includes the following models:
M350: 3-way floorstander with four 5 ¼” woofers and a 4” midrange;
M340: 3-way floorstander with four 4 ½” woofers
M250: 2.5 way floorstander with one 5 ¼” midrange/woofer combination and dedicated 5 ¼” woofer.
M25: 2-way bookshelf with one 5 ¼” woofer
MCenter: with dual 4 ½ woofers
MSurround
MSubwoofer
Boston Acoustics M Series loudspeakers are distinguished visually by their elegant rounded cabinet designs, high-gloss finish and premium quality, leatherette covered baffles. All speakers are available in gloss black with black faux leather trim. The look of the M series brings together classic and modern design cues to allow them to blend into home décor.
The M Series was created to deliver exceptionally accurate and natural sound reproduction from an aesthetically pleasing design, with each speaker specifically engineered to provide superior acoustic results for the intended application. There are several key innovations that provide the framework for their astoundingly accurate, powerful and immersive sound. The bookshelf and floorstanding models utilize Boston’s innovative Extended Wide Bandwidth (EWB) tweeter in its second generation. Engineered after an extensive research and development effort, the EWB design combines a lightweight high tensile strength fabric diaphragm with a Coupled Dual Concentric Diaphragm (CDCD) design, and an aerodynamically tuned central vent. Notably, the EWB tweeter is different than most tweeters, with a large radiating surface that extends from the center through the crease out to outside perimeter of the diaphragm (which doubles as the surround). This unique design significantly lowers the moving mass of the tweeter diaphragm which makes it better able to track subtle treble details. The result is more stable linear motion, extended high-frequency response, lower distortion and improved clarity in the high registers.
One of the keys to the enhanced performance and wide sonic dispersion of the M Series MCenter and MSurround is the innovative Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR). The BMR is a piston radiator and a bending mode radiator, covering the range normally handled by both tweeter AND a midrange, without a crossover.
Additionally, the polypropylene midrange drivers with mass loading (in Models M350 and M340) provide smooth overall response with minimal coloration in the critical midrange frequencies, which must reproduce the most important part of vocals or the fundamental frequencies and first harmonics of acoustic instruments. For even improved accuracy, the midrange drivers live in their own separate chamber. The polypropylene woofers in M Series speakers are lightweight and rigid with large motor structures for maximum low frequency output and heat dissipation. Notably, a specially engineered “Quad-Woofer Array” in the M350 and M340 loudspeakers further enhances performance by creating multiple floor reflection points, which helps to smooth out the bass response at the listening position, and allows the speakers to generate their powerful soundfield with a significantly slimmer form factor.
M Series speakers also feature Boston Acoustics’ breakthrough Lo-Q™ cabinet construction for pure sound reproduction and the absolute minimal interference from the cabinet. This specially designed speaker enclosure (included in all models except the MSub and MSurround (where it is not necessary) ensures the absolute minimum of potentially sound-degrading cabinet vibration.
Key to the effectiveness of the Lo-Q cabinet is a double layer of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), joined with a layer of acoustic damping adhesive in the middle. This new construction significantly outperforms conventional cabinet designs, with exceptionally low resonance and ideal acoustic response.
The M Series MSub is a consummate expression of Boston Acoustics’ expertise in loudspeaker design. It features an internal power amplifier rated at 500 watts (1,000 watts of peak output). The amplifier is mated to a specially designed 10” woofer capable of handling this much power. The woofer features high excursion capabilities, a heavy duty surround and a large voice coil. There are also two 8” passive radiators – one on each side of the cabinet – that allow the subwoofer to play the lowest notes and to reproduce the loudest peaks with low distortion in a relatively small enclosure. Finally, the internal power supply includes a large toroidal transformer to keep plenty of power on reserve so the subwoofer can handle even the most demanding music or film soundtrack with absolute ease and authority.
Pricing in U.S. dollars is as follows:
M350: $2,499/pr; M340 $1,999/pr; M250:$1,499/pr; M25: $799/pr; MCenter: $599; MSurround: $748/pr; MSubwoofer: $1,199.
For more details, please visit: www.BostonAcoustics.com.
cartier love replica bracelet
cartierbraceletlove Gracias, parece que me ha servido.
funny pictures
[…]The data mentioned inside the post are some of the best offered […]
viagra
…
computer repair
[…]one of our visitors not long ago encouraged the following website[…]
wholsale t-shirts
[…]Here are a number of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
scam website
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
ニューバランス
ニューバランス スニーカー,ニューバランス レディース,ニューバランス メンズ,人気,新作,激安,通販,専門店。常時3,000点以上の在庫、サイズも充実。豊富な品揃えから毎日お安くお買い求めいただけます。
anal sex toys
[…]Here are several of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
Vibrating Finger
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
anal beads
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
アルマーニ EA7
アルマーニ 時計、アルマーニ 帽子、アルマーニ ベルト、アルマーニ Tシャツが欲しいならarmanicheap.comへ！アルマーニ専門店だからこそできる豊富な品揃え！あなたの欲しい商品がきっと見つかる！さらに人気商品が激安価格で 勢揃い！通販だからできるこの価格！期間限定のセールも実施中！
Humans
[…]Every once inside a while we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date internet sites that we pick out […]
Basic Human Rights
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be truly really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
The Way To Happiness
[…]The information mentioned inside the write-up are several of the top obtainable […]
Happy
…
http://mcdonaldslogrono.es/file.php
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend
http://www.flioe.dk/favicon.asp
Fantastic site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort!
http://drjaydani.com/
[…]very couple of internet sites that come about to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]please take a look at the web pages we stick to, including this a single, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
lightning
[…]please take a look at the web-sites we stick to, like this a single, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
David Miscavige
[…]the time to study or take a look at the material or web sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
fetish sex
[…]usually posts some incredibly exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
David Miscavige
[…]The facts talked about within the write-up are several of the most effective out there […]
tag heuer price list replica
It is truly an Orwellian proposal
female vibrator
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, even so, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
FREE Personality Test
[…]we came across a cool web-site which you could take pleasure in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
Personality Test Online FREE
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, even so, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
ebooks
[…]Here are a number of the websites we advocate for our visitors[…]
legit work from home jobs for moms 2017
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply could love. Take a look for those who want[…]
real work from home jobs with no money down
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
How to clean your system
[…]one of our guests a short while ago suggested the following website[…]
TAXI DUBROVNIK
[…]we came across a cool web site that you just might enjoy. Take a look if you want[…]
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers
[…]The info talked about in the article are some of the most beneficial readily available […]
Jynxbox
[…]very couple of internet websites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
penis enlargement pumps
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be in fact worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
Radio Jahan
[…]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are basically really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
full download for windows 10
…
Free personality test
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but do not get a good deal of link enjoy from[…]
Human
…
Humans
[…]very couple of sites that come about to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
Brain
[…]below you will locate the link to some internet sites that we feel you should visit[…]
We came across a cool web site that you simply may take pleasure in. Take a search should you want.
nipple clips
[…]very handful of internet sites that happen to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
juegos descargar para windows 8
[…]The data talked about inside the report are a few of the best out there […]
インフルエンザ
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be really really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
adult website design
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
Letra de
[…]below you will obtain the link to some websites that we believe you ought to visit[…]
bidding websites
[…]The information talked about inside the report are a number of the very best available […]
Donate a Gift Card to Charity
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also.
Trenda Trending News
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
…A Friend recommended your blog
[…]Great weblog right here! Additionally your website loads up very fast![…]
Look there for more:
…Kar��yaka Eskort
Sexy Pirate Outfit
…
kala jadoo
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they are worth visiting[…]
mdansby
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to because we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
news
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get a good deal of link enjoy from[…]
Anal Stimulation
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
latitude batteries
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/latitude-hard-drive
boxing games for android
…
email processing 4 cash review
[…]below you will discover the link to some web sites that we feel it is best to visit[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 7
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated internet websites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
pc games free download for windows 10
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the subject material or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
pc games free download for windows 7
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
pc games free download for windows 8
…
福井歯医者
…
Best G Spot Vibrators
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get lots of link like from[…]
best sex toys of 2015
[…]one of our guests not too long ago recommended the following website[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 7
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be essentially really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]Every once in a whilst we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the latest web sites that we opt for […]
Texas Online Divorce
…
free chat
[…]very handful of web-sites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
army desert boots
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
UK EUROPE AND WORLDWIDE
[…]Here are a number of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
gay sex toy
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
anal balls
[…]we came across a cool website that you might enjoy. Take a look if you want[…]
air jordan
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to due to the fact we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
Water Based Lube
[…]Here are several of the internet sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Eliquids
…
visit this site
…
cheap tow car
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get a good deal of link appreciate from[…]
Consultant
[…]very couple of web sites that occur to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
basic sip service provider brampton
[…]very few websites that transpire to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
sexual furniture
[…]please stop by the internet sites we comply with, such as this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
RMUTT Thailand
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
DS-C9509
[…]usually posts some pretty fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
buy sex toys
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
fleshlight mouth
[…]please check out the websites we follow, including this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
greece
[…]one of our guests a short while ago advised the following website[…]
Venta de volteos usados en California
[…]that could be the end of this report. Right here you will uncover some web sites that we assume you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]
Naughty Kinky Valentines Gifts
[…]the time to read or go to the material or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
rabbit vibrator
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
cheap womens bags
…
used light duty wreckers
…
car relocation service
…
hawaii coffee mountain
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to simply because we think they are really worth visiting[…]
coffee beans kona
[…]that may be the end of this write-up. Here you will come across some web pages that we assume you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
foreclosures
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Find Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Adam and Eve Vibrator
…
luxury adult toys
…
camiones de venta usados en florida
…