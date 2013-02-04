Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 Weatherproof Loudspeaker

308

B&W AM-1

Bowers & Wilkins has just introduced a new ‘weatherproof’ loudspeaker named simply as the AM-1.  This new indoor/outdoor speaker has been designed to provide high-performance audio in an incredibly resilient and versatile package.  

The AM-1 is a two-way design that features an inverted drive unit configuration, with a 1-inch (25mm) aluminum-dome tweeter mounted below rather than above a 5-inch (130mm) glass-fiber bass/midrange driver.  The driver arrangement is to ensure optimal dispersion of sound when the speaker is mounted high on the wall.

Low frequencies are given extra support by way of a rear-mounted auxiliary bass radiator (ABR).  Used instead of a conventional bass reflex port, the ABR allows for enhanced bass response given the size of the enclosure.  Plus, the ABR, unlike a port, seals the enclosure from outside elements, including little critters, while still allowing for higher bass efficiency.  

The AM-1 with its cast aluminum wall bracket incorporates an ingenious one-plug mounting system. Designed to be positioned in either a horizontal or vertical plan, the AM-1 also can be rotated through 110 degrees from center in both directions.

Its minimal projection out from a wall also adds to its appeal. So, while AM-1 has obvious applications such as providing high-quality audio around gardens, patios and around swimming pools, its sleek design will also find favor indoors. Venues such as bars, restaurants and other communal areas will benefit from AM-1’s winning combination of premium sound quality, discreet styling, flexibility and durable construction.

AM-1 combines a rustproof aluminum grille with a rigid cabinet composed of glass-filled plastics, ensuring class-leading resistance to extremes of dust, moisture and UV exposure. It has also undergone rigorous, continuous testing in an accelerated salt-spray chamber, plus outdoor UV accelerated life tests to ensure its parts don’t fade or discolor.

The new Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 will be available March 2013, just in time for spring patio plans.  Pricing will be $300.00 US / speaker.  Look for more details at: www.bowers-wilkins.com.

 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

308 COMMENTS

  5. app nike

    Thanks for some other informative website. The place else could I am getting that kind of information written in such an ideal manner? I have a venture that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.

  7. hogan usate

    Hello very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also顡憑I am|I’m} glad to search out numerous helpful information here within the publish, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for…

  14. nike shox donna

    Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is really annoying. A good site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you…

  49. scam

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  75. casino

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]

Leave a Reply