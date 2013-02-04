Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 Weatherproof Loudspeaker

Bowers & Wilkins has just introduced a new ‘weatherproof’ loudspeaker named simply as the AM-1. This new indoor/outdoor speaker has been designed to provide high-performance audio in an incredibly resilient and versatile package.
The AM-1 is a two-way design that features an inverted drive unit configuration, with a 1-inch (25mm) aluminum-dome tweeter mounted below rather than above a 5-inch (130mm) glass-fiber bass/midrange driver. The driver arrangement is to ensure optimal dispersion of sound when the speaker is mounted high on the wall.
Low frequencies are given extra support by way of a rear-mounted auxiliary bass radiator (ABR). Used instead of a conventional bass reflex port, the ABR allows for enhanced bass response given the size of the enclosure. Plus, the ABR, unlike a port, seals the enclosure from outside elements, including little critters, while still allowing for higher bass efficiency.
The AM-1 with its cast aluminum wall bracket incorporates an ingenious one-plug mounting system. Designed to be positioned in either a horizontal or vertical plan, the AM-1 also can be rotated through 110 degrees from center in both directions.
Its minimal projection out from a wall also adds to its appeal. So, while AM-1 has obvious applications such as providing high-quality audio around gardens, patios and around swimming pools, its sleek design will also find favor indoors. Venues such as bars, restaurants and other communal areas will benefit from AM-1’s winning combination of premium sound quality, discreet styling, flexibility and durable construction.
AM-1 combines a rustproof aluminum grille with a rigid cabinet composed of glass-filled plastics, ensuring class-leading resistance to extremes of dust, moisture and UV exposure. It has also undergone rigorous, continuous testing in an accelerated salt-spray chamber, plus outdoor UV accelerated life tests to ensure its parts don’t fade or discolor.
The new Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 will be available March 2013, just in time for spring patio plans. Pricing will be $300.00 US / speaker. Look for more details at: www.bowers-wilkins.com.
Well I truly enjoyed reading it. This information offered by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
I am actually delighted to glance at this blog posts which contains plenty of helpful information, thanks for providing these statistics.
[…]just beneath, are numerous completely not associated web sites to ours, even so, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
life
change of class
best selling books
The Lost Ways Review
Eincar.com
construction companies brentwood
European River Cruises
strobe flashlight for self defense
Tiverton Towing near Franklin
rolex with nato strap
nationwide home comfort
kona coffee gourmet
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
