Bowers & Wilkins Launches New CM Series

The introduction of Bowers & Wilkins Decoupled Double Dome tweeter to 2013’s CM10 led to massively improved audio performance, and now this technology is available in all of the CM Series speaker models. Meanwhile, the CM10 S2 and the completely new CM6 S2 speakers boast tweeter-on-top technology for an even more engaging performance.

Bowers & Wilkins Double Dome tweeters use a thin aluminum dome surrounded by a thicker aluminum ring for the perfect combination of lightness and rigidity, helping prevent audible distortion. The result is stunning clarity and tonal purity. In the new CM Series this advanced tweeter is also decoupled – using a ring of gel cushioning to physically separate the assembly from the cabinet – to improve dispersion and imaging for an even more natural, spacious treble.

The CM10 S2 and the new CM6 S2 also benefit from a tweeter-on-top design – a feature shared with the company’s most advanced reference speaker range, the 800 Series Diamond. Isolating the tweeter in this way aids imaging and dispersion, creating a more lifelike sound and a better sense of space.

These tweeter advances are just the first of many improvements; the new CM Series has been redesigned to deliver vastly improved audiophile-standard performance across the board. New crossovers use respected Mundorf capacitors throughout while Anti-Resonance dustcaps are employed across all bass/midrange drive units for smoother response and lower coloration. These improvements augment existing CM Series technologies such as FST midrange drive units in the CM8 S2, CM9 S2 and CM Centre 2 S2 plus, in the flagship CM10 S2, the additional clarity of a decoupled FST assembly.

The new CM Series also look more beautiful than ever before. They retain the high-quality, real wood cabinets for which the range is renowned, but visible fixings have been removed for a cleaner, more subtle look. Yet even these visual improvements lead to acoustic benefits, as the incredibly solid cabinets and fixingless fascias help improve sound quality. The new, acoustically optimized and protective circular tweeter grilles further enhance the look of the new CM Series, while also protecting the tweeter.

Sitting pretty between the studio-quality speakers of the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Diamond and the surprisingly affordable new 600 Series, the new CM Series delivers stunning audiophile sound quality and subtle, stylish design perfect for home audio. The new CM Series truly is beautiful sound.

The CM10 S2 remains the flagship floorstanding speaker in the range, and has been brought visually into line with the rest of the new models. As well as a Decoupled Double Dome tweeter on top, physically removed from the main cabinet for vastly improved audio performance without distortion – a technique taken from the tweeters in Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Diamond – the CM10 S2 features three powerful 165mm bass drivers and a decoupled FST midrange driver.

Joining the CM10 S2 with a Decoupled Double Dome tweeter-on-top design is the completely new CM6 S2. It features a 165mm bass/midrange driver, with the overall result being superb imaging and spaciousness for a standmount speaker. It is the first standmount CM Series speaker to benefit from tweeter-on-top technology.

For more info, check out www.bowers-wilkins.com