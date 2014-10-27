Bowers & Wilkins T7 Wireless Portable Speaker

Bowers & Wilkins has introduced their first portable, wireless speaker, dubbed simply as the T7. The T7 incorporates two (patent-pending) force-canceling high-output bass radiators, which extend low frequencies and two highly optimized 2 inch (50mm) drive units. Utilizing aptX Bluetooth, the T7 ensures high-definition detail is preservd from any Bluetooth-enabled PC, tablet or mobile phone streaming source. A micro matrix honeycomb internal bracing structure provides substantial cabinet stiffening for the highest performance.

The T7 is designed to be simple – with unobtrusive controls that are supported by a unique collection of audio cues developed in collaboration with Mira Calix, an international composer, artist, and performer who works with sound across a range of formats.

T7 is the most portable standalone speaker Bowers & Wilkins has ever produced. The size of a hardcover book. With a recharagle batter that offers up to 10 hours of playback at normal listening levels, the T7 is a wonderful travelling companion.

The rubber surround of the T7 adds protection and tactile quality, complementing the overall elegant design.

Features

Micro Matrix – The distinctive honeycomb structure surrounding T7 isn’t just for show. Micro Matrix braces the speaker, reducing cabinet resonance for a cleaner, more precise sound.

The Bowers & Wilkins T7 will be available October 2014, priced at $349.99 U.S. each. Look for more details at: www.bowers–wilkins.com.