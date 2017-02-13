Brilliant Smart Home Control – Preorder Now

The Brilliant Control replaces an existing light switch to give you easy access to lighting and other smart home products like Sonos, Nest, and more. Just use touchscreen or your voice as soon as you enter the room.

The Brilliant Control comes available in 1-4 switch models. Each model offers a 5-inch touchscreen and Amazon Alexa built-in, letting you control a whole host of products, from the lights to thermostats, door locks, and garage doors. The built-in motion detectors can turn the lights on and off automatically, while video cameras, mics, and built-in speakers turn multiple units into an intercom. Installation is as simple as installing a new light switch.

Prices start at $150 US. For more info, check out www.brilliant.tech