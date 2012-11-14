Bryston has just announced the introduction of its new BDA-2 outboard digital to analog converter (DAC), priced at $2,395 US. The BDA-2 builds on the success of the BDA-1 DAC, adding the latest 32-bit DAC technology and the most advanced USB interface to accommodate the ever expanding computer-based entertainment market.
The Bryston BDA-2 is a state-of-the-art stereo DAC using fully discrete Class-A proprietary Bryston analog circuits, two independent (analog and digital) linear power supplies and dual 32-bit AKM DAC chips. The BDA-2 also utilizes a new asynchronous USB input capable of 192/24bit resolution.
The BDA-2 delivers inherent flexibility with an impressive array of inputs for high resolution USB, COAX, OPTICAL, AES-EBU and BNC-equipped digital devices. For audio outputs, the BDA-2 offers both balanced XLR as well as unbalanced RCA stereo connectors on the rear panel. The BDA-2 is RS-232 software upgradeable, making it the most user-friendly high performance USB DAC on the market.
More details about the Bryston BDA-2 DAC:
Power Supplies: The BDA-2 power supply employs two independent secondary windings on the power transformer—one each for the digital and analog sections of the device. In the BDA-2, each stage in the digital chain is also independently regulated to prevent any unwanted interactions and to provide rock solid power delivery for any up-sampling/over-sampling process.
AKM 32-bit DAC Chips: The BDA-2 incorporates dual AKM 32-bit DAC chips, some of the highest resolution available on the market today.
Jitter Reduction: The input signal to the Bryston BDA-2 is re-clocked and re-sampled with the highest precision oscillators to reduce any possibility of jitter affecting the sound quality (jitter is a mis-timing of the data being moved from point A to point B in any synchronous digital system). Additionally, the BDA-2’s input receiver and sample rate converter have both been engineered to further reduce jitter to levels too low to measure accurately even with the best test equipment available.
Digital Input Matching Devices: The BDA-2 employs high quality impedance matching transformers providing the optimal interface to virtually any incoming source under all sorts of signal conditions. Lesser quality terminations may degrade the signal and could cause increased jitter.
Discrete Class-A analog stage: The Bryston BDA-2’s analog circuits are constructed of carefully sorted and selected discrete devices (individual transistors, resistors, and capacitors) instead of the more commonly used integrated circuits. The use of discrete devices has enabled Bryston to design a circuit that exactly matches the needs of the BDA-2, resulting in superior sound quality.
Ultimate Quality: Bryston applies techniques and employs custom materials in our everyday manufacturing of electronic equipment that are more typically utilized by the military and aerospace industries. Such techniques ensure unit-to-unit consistency that is vastly superior to mass production. Bryston’s adherence to the use of proprietary parts, sophisticated construction, and refined testing techniques guarantee superb performance and long-term product reliability.
For more info, please visit www.bryston.com
older women seeking younger men
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
Rishi Kapoor A To Z All Mp3 Songs
mobilemaza.net bollywood songs latest and new release songs available on mobilemaza.net you can download from mobile app from mobile browser and from web browser also all in one available songs mp3 songs and mp4 songs also available
psicologa pisa
La maggioranza dei modelli psicologici e psichiatrici, infatti, cercano di ripercorrere il passato, spesso con terapie molto lunghe.
coffee belt kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
website design
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
gourmet coffee beans kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
