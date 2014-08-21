Bryston BDP-1USB Digital Music Player

If you are looking for the perfect partner for your USB DAC, look no further than Bryston’s brand new BDP-1USB Digital Music Player. This new player is a simplified, less expensive version of the company’s BDP-2 digital player designed for music listeners with DACs that feature only a USB input, and for circumstances where USB is the best sounding way to connect your source.

When used with a USB DAC the expensive custom audiophile sound card found in the BDP-2 serves no purpose. The BDP-1USB eliminates this cost and saves you money with no sound quality penalty. The system is powered by a noiseless linear power supply which will not pollute the delicate digital audio path or your AC mains. It can also comfortably manage complex music libraries of up to 30,000 tracks stored on either locally connected USB drives or your home NAS.

A vast array of features such as UPnP compatibility, Squeezebox emulation, DoP (DSD over PCM), and more are all built in to an intuitive and attractive firmware accessible from practically all web browsers.

Comfortably control your BDP-1USB from your chair using Android or iOS tablets and mobile phones using the built-in interface or your choice of various 3rd party apps.

Bryston BDP-1USB Highlights:

Linear Power Supply – not switching common to computers and other digital music players

4 USB inputs/outputs any of which can be used to connect mass storage or Digital to Analog Converter

Back bottom USB provides high current for large capacity buss powered hard drives

Fast Ethernet 100mbps connectivity to network

Connect to music stored on NAS

UPnP/DLNA Client, Server, Renderer availability

Large library support up to 30,000 tracks

Gapless playback

Intuitive Graphical User Interface accessible by virtually all web-browsers including on mobile devices.

Support for FLAC, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV, MP3, and a huge variety of other audio formats

Seamless control with iOS, Android, or other mobile devices

Bit perfect digital audio playback

Compatible with Asynchronous USB DACs

DSD over PCM (DoP) playback with compatible DACs

5 year parts and labor warranty

For more info, please visit www.bryston.ca