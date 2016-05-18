Bryston BLP-1 Turntable

Never say never. Even one year ago, Bryston said that the company would never build a turntable. What changed? While developing the new phono preamplifier models BMC and BMM, the wide bandwidth and low distortion of these new gain stages reminded Bryston how breathtaking and fresh ‘high resolution’ vinyl playback can be.

So Bryston turned its attention to the source. Each feature represents an effort to engineer remarkably accurate vinyl playback by holding exceptional speed stability and mitigating resonances. One such feature is the included Bryston BTP-1, a Bryston designed pulse width modulation power supply which powers the BLP-1 motor and holds it to exceptionally accurate 33-1/3 and 45 RPM.

Other features include:

• Tonearm featuring seven-segment titanium arm tube with integrated headshell is virtually immune to cantilever borne vibration

• Belt drive with on-board PWM synchronous low speed / high torque motor achieves perfect belt tension and coupling to platter without added noise

• Innovative hardened carbon-steel spindle and ultra hard bronze bearing polished to 0.02mm tolerance

• Dense 35mm thick Delrin platter with integrated record mat damps non-musical vibration yet preserves incredible detail

• Unique vented plinth both eliminates platter turbulence and prevents