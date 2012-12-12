Bryston BP17 Preamplifier

Bryston Ltd. is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2012. As part of this commemoration, they have announced the introduction of the BP17, a state-of-the-art analog/digital stereo preamplifier derived from the preamp section of the B-135 integrated amplifier that was introduced within the past year. Basing a component preamplifier design on existing architecture enables Bryston to deliver unusually high performance and legendary build quality at an affordable price.

The BP17 employs Bryston’s most advanced analog circuitry, power supply design and isolation techniques, providing audio aficionados with an ultimate performance preamplifier that delivers outstanding sonic performance. Much of the technology in the BP17 required over two years in engineering and development resulting in major advances to the analog circuitry derived from the company’s SP-3 processor platform.

The BP17 utilizes a software controlled motorized balanced action analog volume control and integrated balance control, enabling the preamp to be operated remotely while still adhering to fully discrete analog circuits. The result is perfect channel balance and near zero noise or distortion levels.

The Bryston BP17 can be ordered in four configurations—in its standard form, with an optional moving magnet phono stage, with a high resolution internal DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) or fully loaded with both the DAC and phono stage. The BP17 includes provisions for 6 stereo RCA inputs (4 with DAC option), 1 stereo RCA output, 1 stereo tape loop and a headphone output. The Bryston BR2 remote, made from a machined aluminum block, is available as an option.

Bryston applies techniques and employs custom materials in our everyday manufacturing of electronic equipment that are more typically utilized by the military and aerospace industries. Such techniques ensure unit-to-unit consistency that is vastly superior to mass production. Bryston’s adherence to the use of proprietary parts, sophisticated construction, and refined testing techniques guarantee superb performance and long-term product reliability.

Bryston BP17 Features:

– Independent power supplies and ground paths for analog and digital circuits

– Balanced and unbalanced outputs

– Two quick-connect 12 Volt output triggers – (one programmable)

– New digitally controlled balanced action analog volume dial

– Works with full featured BR2 remote (optional)

– 4 assignable digital inputs

– 6 stereo RCA inputs

– R232 control and software upgradable

– IR control

– Headphone output jack (front panel)

– Two optical and two SPDIF inputs

– Optional Internal phono stage (moving magnet)

– Optional Internal DAC (Digital to Analog Converter)

– Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz +/- .05dB

– IM or THD Less than 0.003%

– 20 Year Warranty

Like all Bryston amplifiers and preamplifiers, a 20-year warranty for the BP17 is standard. The BP17 will be available in December 2012, with a base price of $3550 USD. Look for more details at: www.bryston.com.