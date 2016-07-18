Bryston Introduces BCD-3 CD Player

After discontinuing CD player production several years ago, Bryston has decided to bring a brand new disc player to the market, called the Bryston BCD-3. Production of this model will begin in about six weeks.
Highlights of the BCD-3 include:
• Redbook CD and CDR playback
• Two AKM 4490 384/32Bit DAC’s
• 8 times over-sampling
• Fully Discrete Bryston Class A analog output stage
• Independent Analog and Digital power supplies
• Balanced XLR/Unbalanced RCA Stereo outputs.
• Transformer coupled SPDIF/AES Digital outputs.
• Ethernet software upgrades
• Network connectivity
• Remote 12 Volt Trigger
• Full function IR remote control
• Cosmetically matches Cubed Series Amplifiers
[…]the time to study or go to the content material or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
…
Grandeur Park Residences is a new condo by Chip Eng Seng's CEL. Launching Soon on 1st Qaurter 2017 at Tanah Merah Mrt. Visit official site at http://www.grandeurparksresidences.sg for more info on showflat appointment, price, vvip booking, floor plans, ebroc…
