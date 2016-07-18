Bryston Introduces BCD-3 CD Player

After discontinuing CD player production several years ago, Bryston has decided to bring a brand new disc player to the market, called the Bryston BCD-3. Production of this model will begin in about six weeks.

Highlights of the BCD-3 include:

• Redbook CD and CDR playback

• Two AKM 4490 384/32Bit DAC’s

• 8 times over-sampling

• Fully Discrete Bryston Class A analog output stage

• Independent Analog and Digital power supplies

• Balanced XLR/Unbalanced RCA Stereo outputs.

• Transformer coupled SPDIF/AES Digital outputs.

• Ethernet software upgrades

• Network connectivity

• Remote 12 Volt Trigger

• Full function IR remote control

• Cosmetically matches Cubed Series Amplifiers