Bryston Model A Loudspeaker Series

Bryston has just revealed a new series of loudspeakers called the Model A Series, designed to complement the company’s Model T range of speakers. The new series leverages the same design principals as the Model T, with a focus toward minimizing distortion and compression during music and home theater playback applications.

The new Model A series relies upon an array of newly designed drivers including a premium quality 6.5-inch woofer rather than the 8-inch version used in the Model T series. This smaller woofer size achieves startling musicality from a more compact, décor-friendly form factor. The Bryston Model A lineup will initially launch with a bookshelf speaker called the Mini A as well as three floor-standing towers called the Model A1 Tower, Model A2 Tower and Model A3 Tower. These four loudspeakers will become available beginning Q4, 2013. Bryston will be adding a matching Model A Center Channel, Model A Surrounds and matching Model A powered Subwoofer in the coming months. The new Mini A bookshelf speaker features a 6.5 woofer, a 3-inch midrange driver and 1-inch tweeter in a three-way configuration.

USA/Canadian suggested list prices (per pair) are $3,250 for Model A1 Tower, $2,395 for Model A2 Tower and $1,995 for Model A3 Tower. The Mini A bookshelf speaker will have an MSRP of $1200 per pair. Bryston will be showing this new speaker line at the 2013 CEDIA and is also expected to show and demonstrate them at TAVES 2013, this November. For more info, check out www.bryston.com