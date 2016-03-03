Bryston Reveals First Details About Its Upcoming BDP-π Digital Music Player

Bryston has just announced that it is working on a brand new digital music player called the BDP-π that will replace the company’s BDP-1 digital player.
Built upon the Raspberry Pi and HifiBerry platform, the new BDP-π will be faster and more capable than the classic BDP-1 model. The BDP-π will be housed in a small chassis, about 1/3 rd as wide as the company’s full sized components and and cost less than half of what the flagship BDP-2 player retails for.
You’ll be able to connect virtually any DAC to this player via the on-board S/PDIF and Toslink connectors. Also, you’ll be able to get ultra high resolution by connecting a USB DAC. You’ll even be able to connect audio through HDMI.
The BDP-π will enable you to connect an external USB drive containing your music library, stream your favorite internet radio stations, and enjoy lossless TIDAL streaming.
The above image also shows that this will be the first Bryston player to be equipped with a colour screen.
Sounds pretty cool to us! Stay tuned for more details as they become available.
For more info about Bryston products, please visit www.bryston.com
Very handful of internet websites that happen to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out.
…
dogs
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
viagra
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Obtain Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
T-shirts Factory
[…]please check out the internet sites we stick to, which includes this one, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
100% scam
[…]the time to study or go to the content or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
Vibrating Finger
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
triple stimulator
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
online sex toy
[…]please visit the web-sites we adhere to, which includes this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
prostate vibrator
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re in fact worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
anal sex toys
[…]we came across a cool web site that you just could possibly enjoy. Take a search in case you want[…]
best anal beads for beginners
[…]Here are a few of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Riding vibrator
[…]the time to study or stop by the content or internet sites we have linked to below the[…]
Basic Human Rights
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to simply because we feel they are worth visiting[…]
Human Rights
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Be Happy
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, even so, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Happy
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
http://drjaydani.com/
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply could take pleasure in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
wall design
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to simply because we consider they are worth visiting[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]usually posts some really exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
cat food
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
fetish sex
…
warlock
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
haunted rings
…
Personality Test
[…]Every after inside a even though we choose blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most current websites that we choose […]
Personality Test
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be truly worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
ebook
[…]that may be the finish of this write-up. Here you will discover some internet sites that we feel you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
free software download for pc
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply could possibly take pleasure in. Take a appear if you want[…]
real work from home jobs with no fees
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
Detox cleanse, Your body
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
free software download for windows
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to because we think they are worth visiting[…]
full software download for windows 7
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not related web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
full software download for windows
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Locate Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Toned In Ten Review
[…]very handful of web sites that come about to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
work from home jobs no fees
[…]we came across a cool site that you just may well enjoy. Take a appear should you want[…]
Book a Trip
…
Drug rehabilitation center
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, however, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers
[…]the time to study or visit the content material or web sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not associated websites to ours, on the other hand, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
W Hotel
[…]Every the moment inside a whilst we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most current websites that we choose […]
Belladonna Sex Toy
[…]Every as soon as inside a while we decide on blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most current web-sites that we pick […]
best cock pump
[…]please check out the web-sites we comply with, including this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
free download for android
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet websites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Radio Jahan
[…]usually posts some incredibly interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
full download for windows 10
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
David Miscavige
[…]one of our guests not long ago encouraged the following website[…]
Personality type test
[…]one of our visitors recently recommended the following website[…]
silicone vibrators
[…]Here are some of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Rights
…
Thrust Vibrator
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the report are a few of the top obtainable […]
best nipple toys
[…]Every when in a when we select blogs that we study. Listed below are the newest internet sites that we select […]
juegos descargar para windows 7
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Lyrics
[…]below you will obtain the link to some internet sites that we think you need to visit[…]
PPV
[…]The information mentioned inside the report are a few of the best accessible […]
pc games free download full version for windows 7
[…]Here are a number of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
European River Cruises
[…]Every once in a when we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most current internet sites that we pick out […]
Telecommunication services in Saudi arabia
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Drugs
[…]the time to study or visit the content material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
Donate a Gift Card
[…]Every as soon as inside a while we decide on blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date web-sites that we choose […]
free android games
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be really really worth a go by, so have a look[…]
gta vice city free download for windows 7
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the post are several of the most effective accessible […]
adult Party Essentials
[…]one of our guests not long ago encouraged the following website[…]
Couples Sex Toys
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Per saperne di più qui
[…]that would be the finish of this report. Right here you will come across some web pages that we think you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
nighty
[…]Here are several of the web sites we advise for our visitors[…]
dell inspiron parts
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/new-dell-oem-laptop-pa-16-ac-power-adapter-td230-td231
adroid games apk download
…
pc games free download for windows xp
…
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not associated web sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]one of our guests not long ago recommended the following website[…]
福井歯医者
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
penis sleve
[…]usually posts some very exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
green tea
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I love but do not get quite a bit of link adore from[…]
php video cms
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re truly worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go via, so have a look[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
…
Manufacturers
[…]that would be the end of this article. Right here you will find some sites that we think you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply may well get pleasure from. Take a look when you want[…]
aracade games for windows 7
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
boom beach for pc
[…]The info mentioned in the post are a few of the very best available […]
Paralegal
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
Joinery
…
Texas Divorce Efile
…
belleville boots for soldiers
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re in fact worth a go through, so have a look[…]
Birmingham
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, even so, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
vibrating anal beads
[…]the time to study or visit the content material or web-sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Adam and Eve
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Business for sale
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not associated internet sites to ours, even so, they are surely worth going over[…]
buy kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
praha
[…]below you will locate the link to some web pages that we think it is best to visit[…]
catering
[…]one of our guests a short while ago recommended the following website[…]
Red Dildo
[…]below you will discover the link to some internet sites that we consider you should visit[…]
Water Based Lube
[…]please check out the sites we adhere to, including this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Wholesale Vape Supply
[…]Every the moment in a when we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most current web sites that we select […]
finger vibrater
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Fetish Restraints,
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re essentially really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
roadside assistance
[…]The information and facts mentioned within the post are several of the most beneficial obtainable […]
home voip service ajax
…