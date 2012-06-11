Burson Audio Soloist Headphone Amplifier

258

Three years ago Burson Audio developed their HA-160 headphone amplifier. Instead of using standard IC opamps on the signal path, Burson Audio designed their component, using high quality discrete components – with the objective of optimizing operation and offering higher resolution and superior dynamics.

The new Soloist headphone amplifier / preamplifier is an evolution of Burson’s headphone amplifier technology, utilizing fewer components (21 components – 30% less than the previous HA-160) in the signal path, while providing increased performance.

Measurement
Input impedance: 36.5 KOhms
Frequency response: ± 1 dB 0 – 50Khz
Signal to noise ratio: >96dB
THD: <0.03% at 30ohm with 1W ouput
Channel separation: <73dB
Output power: 4W at 16 Ohms
Input impedance: >8K Ohm @ 30 Ohm, 1W
Output impedance: <1 Ohm @ 30 Ohm, 1W
Power dissipation: >25W, internal, regulated power supply

Inputs
3 x gold plated RCA (line level input)

Outputs
1 x headphone jacks 6.35mm
1 x RCA Pre Amp output

Package content
1 x Soloist Headphone amp / Pre-Amp
1 x Power cable
1 x RCA pair input cable
1 x User Manual (including 24 months warranty registration information)

General
Weight: app. 4.5 kg
Colour: silver anodized aluminum
Dimensions: 80 mm x 250 mm x 80 mm

The Burson Soloist is available at a MSRP of $960 U.S. beginning July 1, 2012. Look for more information at: www.bursonaudio.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

258 COMMENTS

  127. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

Leave a Reply