Burson Audio Soloist Headphone Amplifier

Three years ago Burson Audio developed their HA-160 headphone amplifier. Instead of using standard IC opamps on the signal path, Burson Audio designed their component, using high quality discrete components – with the objective of optimizing operation and offering higher resolution and superior dynamics.

The new Soloist headphone amplifier / preamplifier is an evolution of Burson’s headphone amplifier technology, utilizing fewer components (21 components – 30% less than the previous HA-160) in the signal path, while providing increased performance.

Measurement

Input impedance: 36.5 KOhms

Frequency response: ± 1 dB 0 – 50Khz

Signal to noise ratio: >96dB

THD: <0.03% at 30ohm with 1W ouput

Channel separation: <73dB

Output power: 4W at 16 Ohms

Input impedance: >8K Ohm @ 30 Ohm, 1W

Output impedance: <1 Ohm @ 30 Ohm, 1W

Power dissipation: >25W, internal, regulated power supply

Inputs

3 x gold plated RCA (line level input)

Outputs

1 x headphone jacks 6.35mm

1 x RCA Pre Amp output

Package content

1 x Soloist Headphone amp / Pre-Amp

1 x Power cable

1 x RCA pair input cable

1 x User Manual (including 24 months warranty registration information)

General

Weight: app. 4.5 kg

Colour: silver anodized aluminum

Dimensions: 80 mm x 250 mm x 80 mm

The Burson Soloist is available at a MSRP of $960 U.S. beginning July 1, 2012. Look for more information at: www.bursonaudio.com.