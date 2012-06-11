Burson Audio Soloist Headphone Amplifier

Three years ago Burson Audio developed their HA-160 headphone amplifier. Instead of using standard IC opamps on the signal path, Burson Audio designed their component, using high quality discrete components – with the objective of optimizing operation and offering higher resolution and superior dynamics.
The new Soloist headphone amplifier / preamplifier is an evolution of Burson’s headphone amplifier technology, utilizing fewer components (21 components – 30% less than the previous HA-160) in the signal path, while providing increased performance.
Measurement
Input impedance: 36.5 KOhms
Frequency response: ± 1 dB 0 – 50Khz
Signal to noise ratio: >96dB
THD: <0.03% at 30ohm with 1W ouput
Channel separation: <73dB
Output power: 4W at 16 Ohms
Input impedance: >8K Ohm @ 30 Ohm, 1W
Output impedance: <1 Ohm @ 30 Ohm, 1W
Power dissipation: >25W, internal, regulated power supply
Inputs
3 x gold plated RCA (line level input)
Outputs
1 x headphone jacks 6.35mm
1 x RCA Pre Amp output
Package content
1 x Soloist Headphone amp / Pre-Amp
1 x Power cable
1 x RCA pair input cable
1 x User Manual (including 24 months warranty registration information)
General
Weight: app. 4.5 kg
Colour: silver anodized aluminum
Dimensions: 80 mm x 250 mm x 80 mm
The Burson Soloist is available at a MSRP of $960 U.S. beginning July 1, 2012. Look for more information at: www.bursonaudio.com.
