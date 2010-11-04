Buyer Guides

Audio Buyer Guides

0
Every music listener on the planet has an opinion on the merits of digital verses analogue audio. This debate started in the 80’s and...

0
As high fidelity components, receivers had relatively humble beginnings. They were essentially intended to be a compromise for those who didn’t have the space...

0
What You Should Know Before Selecting An Amplifier, Integrated Amplifier Or AV Receiver The integrated amplifier or AV receiver is the heart of your stereo...

0
Finally summer has returned up here in the northern hemisphere! We want you to have the best time while you’re outside this summer, so...

0
When it comes to putting together an audio system, for a home theatre or a two-channel stereo, there is no avoiding a decision on...

0
Over the past few years, one of the biggest changes in the audiophile world is that computer audio has become mainstream. Evidence of this...

0
With the resurgence of vinyl and all things related to the medium, more and more people are jumping on the vinyl band-wagon.  No longer...

0
Have you ever played air guitar to Guns’n’Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine”?  Or perhaps air drummed Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” like that...

0
It was only a few short years ago that I recall a local group of audio enthusiasts who got together for cold beverage sampling...

0
Speakers are the windows to our sonic landscapes. Choosing speakers is the most personal decision that you'll have to make when putting together a...

0
What separates great home theatre sound from mediocre sound is the right balance between all the audio components. Matching a $2000 A/V receiver with...

296
Now that the wintery weather is behind us, it’s time to get outside. And like many Canadians this summer, you’ll probably be soaking in...

0
An AV receiver is the brain and arguably the most critical part of a modern home theatre. This single component takes care of amplification,...

0
Setting up a home theater can be complicated, there's no doubt about it. Many high-end setups require the...

Home Theater Buyer Guides

0
If you are old enough to remember the days when anything over 21 inches was considered to be a big screen TV, then you...

0
Today’s televisions are leaps and bounds beyond what the first cathode ray tube sets were, containing everything from quad-core processors to gyroscope-equipped remotes with...

0
Buying a new television, despite the myriad of specifications, technologies, resolutions, and other factors, doesn’t have to be a bewildering quest. With the shuttering...

239
It’s been over five years since the first Blu-ray players hit the market and while improved technology, features and functionality have emerged, the core...

243
A few years back I remember a friend explaining the concept of an MP3 to me, how CD quality audio could be compressed and...

290
A Complete Guide to Choosing a Home Theatre Projector LCD, DLP or LCos? 2D or 3D?   There’s a lot to be said about watching a movie...

297
A Complete Guide to Choosing a New TV Plasma, LCD or LED? 2D or 3D? Choosing a shiny, new HDTV today is more confusing than ever...

244
3D has already made a big splash over the past year. With movies such as Avatar (which made $2.7B at the box office worldwide),...

266
The acronym DVD seems so ingrained into our lexicon today that it's hard to imagine a time, only 12 years ago, when DVDs didn't...

328
The VCR is on its last legs. VHS beat BETA but, analog video tape is no match for digital 1s and 0s. The prices...

284
In most home theatre applications, a permanent screen solution is used. Manual pull-and-release screens will protect the screen from being damaged by crayon-toting children,...

289
I may not have any real-life combat training but if aliens ever attack our planet, I'll be more than happy to fight them; just...

Other Product Buyer Guides

259
Tablets are currently at the forefront of the consumer electronics landscape. With a large majority of users doing their computing through websites such as...

332
Every television needs a stand just like every DVD collection needs a storage solution. It may seem mundane choosing furniture compared to choosing new...

284
In most home theatre applications, a permanent screen solution is used. Manual pull-and-release screens will protect the screen from being damaged by crayon-toting children,...

0
To many Canadians, remote control devices can be traced back to the days of the Rogers Cable hard-wired “clicker” box, back in the early...