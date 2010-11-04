Buyer Guides
Audio Buyer Guides
Digital Music Player Shopping Guide: Everything You Need To Know To Find a Player Within Your Budget
Every music listener on the planet has an opinion on the merits of digital verses analogue audio. This debate started in the 80’s and...
AV Receiver Shopping Guide: Selecting the Perfect AV Receiver For Your Space
As high fidelity components, receivers had relatively humble beginnings. They were essentially intended to be a compromise for those who didn’t have the space...
A Complete Guide To Choosing An Amplifier / Amplifier Buyer Guide 2015
What You Should Know Before Selecting An Amplifier, Integrated Amplifier Or AV Receiver The integrated amplifier or AV receiver is the heart of your stereo...
Outdoor Speaker Buyer Guide – From Portable Wireless Speakers to Dedicated Outdoor Speakers
Finally summer has returned up here in the northern hemisphere! We want you to have the best time while you’re outside this summer, so...
Bookshelf or Floorstanding Speakers: Which Should You Choose?
When it comes to putting together an audio system, for a home theatre or a two-channel stereo, there is no avoiding a decision on...
What drives your music? Understanding Hard Disk and Solid State Technologies and How They Relate To Music Storage
Over the past few years, one of the biggest changes in the audiophile world is that computer audio has become mainstream. Evidence of this...
An Introduction to Phono Stages
With the resurgence of vinyl and all things related to the medium, more and more people are jumping on the vinyl band-wagon. No longer...
Building an Affordable Multi-room Audio System | Sonos Review
Have you ever played air guitar to Guns’n’Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine”? Or perhaps air drummed Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” like that...
DAC Buyer Guide | Digital to Analog Converter Buyer Guide (Includes various DAC recommendations)
It was only a few short years ago that I recall a local group of audio enthusiasts who got together for cold beverage sampling...
Speaker Buyer Guide (2-channel and Home Theatre)
Speakers are the windows to our sonic landscapes. Choosing speakers is the most personal decision that you'll have to make when putting together a...
Surround Sound Component Buyer’s Guide (A/V Receivers, Speakers, HTIBs)
What separates great home theatre sound from mediocre sound is the right balance between all the audio components. Matching a $2000 A/V receiver with...
Outdoor Speakers (Choosing and Installing)
Now that the wintery weather is behind us, it’s time to get outside. And like many Canadians this summer, you’ll probably be soaking in...
AV Receiver Buyer’s Guide
An AV receiver is the brain and arguably the most critical part of a modern home theatre. This single component takes care of amplification,...
Home Theater in a Box Advice
Setting up a home theater can be complicated, there's no doubt about it. Many high-end setups require the...
Home Theater Buyer Guides
OLED – The Next Revolution in TVs: The Benefits of OLED TVs and Who’s Making Them
If you are old enough to remember the days when anything over 21 inches was considered to be a big screen TV, then you...
TV Shopping Guide: Finding the Perfect TV For You. Examining the latest tech and features offered by LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and VIZIO TVs
Today’s televisions are leaps and bounds beyond what the first cathode ray tube sets were, containing everything from quad-core processors to gyroscope-equipped remotes with...
TV Buyer Guide 2015: Is the Time Right to Buy a 4K UltraHD TV?
Buying a new television, despite the myriad of specifications, technologies, resolutions, and other factors, doesn’t have to be a bewildering quest. With the shuttering...
3D Blu-ray Players: Everything You Need to Know
It’s been over five years since the first Blu-ray players hit the market and while improved technology, features and functionality have emerged, the core...
Streaming Movies: An Alternative To Watching Movies From a Disc
A few years back I remember a friend explaining the concept of an MP3 to me, how CD quality audio could be compressed and...
Projector Buyer Guide
A Complete Guide to Choosing a Home Theatre Projector LCD, DLP or LCos? 2D or 3D? There’s a lot to be said about watching a movie...
TV Buyer Guide: Plasma, LCD or LED? 2D or 3D?
A Complete Guide to Choosing a New TV Plasma, LCD or LED? 2D or 3D? Choosing a shiny, new HDTV today is more confusing than ever...
3D TVs, Blu-ray 3D Players and 3D Glasses
3D has already made a big splash over the past year. With movies such as Avatar (which made $2.7B at the box office worldwide),...
Blu-ray/DVD Players
The acronym DVD seems so ingrained into our lexicon today that it's hard to imagine a time, only 12 years ago, when DVDs didn't...
DVD Recorders
The VCR is on its last legs. VHS beat BETA but, analog video tape is no match for digital 1s and 0s. The prices...
Projector Screens
In most home theatre applications, a permanent screen solution is used. Manual pull-and-release screens will protect the screen from being damaged by crayon-toting children,...
Video Game Consoles: Nintendo Wii, Xbox 360 and Sony PlayStation 3 (and how to connect them properly)
I may not have any real-life combat training but if aliens ever attack our planet, I'll be more than happy to fight them; just...
Other Product Buyer Guides
Tablets: The Computing Devices of 2011 and Beyond
Tablets are currently at the forefront of the consumer electronics landscape. With a large majority of users doing their computing through websites such as...
A/V Furniture (Racks, TV Stands, Speaker Stands, Media Storage)
Every television needs a stand just like every DVD collection needs a storage solution. It may seem mundane choosing furniture compared to choosing new...
Univeral Remote Control Buyer’s Guide
To many Canadians, remote control devices can be traced back to the days of the Rogers Cable hard-wired “clicker” box, back in the early...