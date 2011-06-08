B&W PM1 Loudspeaker

328

B&W has just released their new PM1 loudspeaker, which sits very comfortably between their existing CM series and flagship 800 Diamond line.

The PM1 at present is pegged as purely a stereo line, with only one standmount model. The PM1 is said to not replace the previous 700 series but is closer in design objectives to the 805S model.

A huge amount of development work has gone into the new model, which was created in conjunction with design firm Native. The PM1 has a carbon-braced tweeter, with its aluminum dome stiffened with a ring of filament-wound, pitch-based carbon fibre. This raises the break-up frequency of the tweeter to 40KHz. The tweeter mechanism itself is mounted on top of the cabinet, as on the 800 Series Diamond, and uses a Nautilus tapering tube.

Sitting below the tweeter is a familiar Kevlar cone bass/midrange driver as used on the CM1. However, this one has a new anti-resonance plug: a mushroom-shaped device made from rigid EVA that fits tightly inside the voice coil former, helping to dampen resonances in the cone.

As for the cabinet, it uses B&W’s Matrix bracing system for improved rigidity. The front baffle and curved top panel is made from a thermoset plastic composite with an extra layer of mineral-filled resin on the back for additional mass and damping.

The crossover is kept as simple as possible, to maintain the purity of the signal, and uses Mundorf M-Cap Supreme capacitors. Oxygen-free copper speaker terminals are fitted on the back of the cabinet.

Pricing in the U.K. has been announced at: £1995 per pair, with the PM1 to be first available in a Mocha Gloss finish and then subsequently in also a Burgundy finish.  The optional PM1 stands are optional at an extra cost of £400.

The PM1 should become available through dealers this July.

Specifications:

Type – Two-way vented-box system

Drive units – 25mm (1in) reinoforced aluminium dome tweeter; 13cm (5in) woven Kevlar cone mid/bass driver

Frequency range – -6dB at 42Hz and 60kHz

Frequency response – 48Hz-22kHz +-3DB on reference axis

Sensitivity – 84dB spl

Nominal impedance – 8ohms (minimum 5.1)

Crossover frequency – 4kHz

Recommended amp power – 30W-100W into 8ohms

Dimensions (HxWxD) – 33.1×19.1x25cm (29.3cm including grilles/terminals)

Stand dimensions (excluding spikes) – 62×26.8x30cm

Weight – 9.3Kg

More details are to be found at: http://www.bowers-wilkins.com

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

328 COMMENTS

  10. nike free 4.0 v3

    I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours lately, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful price enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content material as you probably did,…

  24. nike jordan 1

    Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I抣l be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

  53. moncler piumino

    I simply wanted to type a brief comment in order to say thanks to you for those magnificent tips you are giving here. My time-consuming internet investigation has at the end of the day been recognized with good quality know-how to talk about with my cl…

  57. air max 90

    I wish to show some appreciation to the writer just for bailing me out of such a problem. As a result of searching through the search engines and finding things which are not powerful, I was thinking my life was gone. Existing without the strategies to…

  84. parka woolrich

    Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just great and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million…

  125. bong da

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]

Leave a Reply