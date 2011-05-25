Cambridge Audio 751BD 3D Blu-ray Universal Player Now Shipping

The new Cambridge Audio 751BD player promises to expand on the company’s highly successful 650BD Blu-ray Universal player, a player which we’ve been using as the reference player in the CANADA HiFi lab for some time now.

The 751BD offers support for BD-3D, all the latest surround sound formats, QDEO video processing and Anagram Technologies audio up-sampling, this lightning-fast, easy to use player truly reproduces movies and music with all the passion of the original performance.

Featuring almost universal disc compatibility, the 751BD not only plays Blu-ray discs – including those with 3D content – but also CD, HDCD, DVD-Video, DVD-Audio and SACD.

And with twin HDMI outputs, the 751BD can even deliver 3D video to multiple displays (such as a 3D TV and projector) and both are fully compatible with the HDMI 1.4 standard for 3DTV and Deep Colour support. The primary output also features a high quality Marvell QDEO video scaler with motion adaptive noise reduction for quiet and natural, video free from noise and artefacts. As well as stunning performance with Blu-ray discs, the 751BD delivers unbeatable picture quality from existing DVDs, which can also be up-scaled to 1080p resolution.

The 751BD supports decoding of the very latest formats including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. These formats can also be output as bitstreams over HDMI for an AV receiver to decode internally.

However it is the 751BD’s musical performance that really sets it apart from its peers with genuinely uncontested audiophile credentials. A mouth watering specification including five Wolfson WM8740 24/192kHz Digital to Analogue converters, Anagram Technologies Q5 192 kHz upsampling, a choice of digital filters and zealous attention to the design of audio circuits ensures the 751BD can reproduce the dynamics and scale required for the most elaborate movie soundtracks. The 751BD truly excels as an audio source supporting all high-resolution formats including DVD-A, SACD plus of course CD.

Yet despite being bestowed with such a vast specification, the 751BD is genuinely simple to use with essential operations available on the ergonomic front panel and more comprehensive control via a clear on-screen menu. In use, the 751BD is whisper quiet and lightning fast, with disc loading times a fraction of the competition enabling delay-free access to movies and music.

Aesthetics and premium build quality are further strengths of this new Blu-ray player which benefits from Cambridge Audio’s trademark wrap-around casework design. This houses the 751BD’s proprietary engineering within a low resonance, acoustically damped chassis.

Supplied with a wireless dongle, the 751BD is ready to connect to the internet via Ethernet or Wi-Fi and supports BD Profile 2.0 (BD-Live and BonusView) and other interactive features.

With such a combination of multi-format capability, 3D video performance and highly engaging audio capability, the 751BD is set to be another huge Blu-ray success for Cambridge Audio.

For many users with extensive movie libraries, the 751BD’s ability to maximise performance of standard definition DVDs is a major consideration. From the primary output an onboard Marvell QDEO scaler with motion adaptive noise reduction and a host of other technologies offers huge gains in picture quality from all disc types. In addition, the 751BD is equally at home with a wide array of other formats including CD, SACD, DVD-A, AVCHD and HDCD.

As well as universal disc playback, dual USB ports (front and rear) and a rear mounted eSATA port enable users to experience high definition video, photos and music from their external hard drives.

A full range of HDMI, digital and analogue outputs facilitate connection to the widest possible choice of TVs, projectors and home cinema receivers.

All the latest surround-sound formats are supported and in particular, support for the true lossless Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio formats provides unprecedented audio fidelity from Blu-ray discs. The 751BD is also capable of outputting all of these formats as bitstreams over HDMI for decoding in a suitable AV Receiver. Twin HDMI outputs allow older non 3D compatible AV receivers to be sent audio via one link whilst the 3D video is sent on the other to a suitable 3D display.

Video of up to 1080p resolution from BD discs at 50/60Hz or 24fps can be output over HDMI. The 751BD can also process DVDs to provide an upscaled 1080p output massively enhancing existing movie collections.

The 751BD is the ideal no-compromise choice for audiophiles who demand the ultimate audio reproduction with superb sonic performance as standard via two channel and multi channel outputs. Five dedicated Wolfson WM8740 DACs ensure every channel is decoded in the very highest quality and Anagram Technologies Q5 192 kHZ upsampling further enhances audio quality whether played from CD, DVD, Blu-ray or any other supported format.

[Note: more information on Q5 upsampling technology is available at www.cambridgeaudio.com/Q5″>

In addition to superb quality decoding, the ultimate in control is offered with a choice of digital filters. Linear phase, minimum phase and steep filters can all be selected to suit an individual’s listening preferences.

And for the ultimate audiophile touch, select Pure Audio Mode and the 751BD shuts down all video processing to prevent any audio signal interference or degradation.

The 751BD again benefits from Cambridge Audio’s rich musical heritage by supporting all high-resolution audio formats including DVDA and SACD. Both can be output via HDMI or using the 2ch or 7.1 channel analogue connections – the 7.1 connection in particular enables older, non-HDMI AV receivers to benefit from a new lease of life.

The 751BD retails for $1249 CDN and US.

For more info, please visit www.cambridgeaudio.com