CANADA HiFi April/May 2014 Issue is Now Available Online and Your Tablet!

Thank you for reading the CANADA HiFi Magazine! Click on one of the links below to open your preferred format of the April/May 2014 edition:

Digital Format (for computers and tablets)

PDF Edition (for computers)

Apple iPad Edition (please open the CANADA HiFi on your Apple device and pull the home page down with your finger to see the latest edition)

Features inside this issue include:

Affordable Home Automation and the Internet of Things

What Is the Difference Between LCD and LED TVs?

Finding First Rate Second-Hand Audio Gear

Reviewed inside:

Cyrus Audio 8a Integrated Amplifier / PSX-R Power Supply with Monitor Audio Gold GX100 Loudspeakers

Focal Chorus 726 Loudspeakers

Panamax MR5100 Home Theater Power Management System

iPad/iPhone/iPod touch users – please open the CANADA HiFi App on your Apple device and you will now see this new issue on the home page of the App (pull the home page down with your finger to update if the latest issue doesn’t appear automatically). The CANADA HiFi App can be downloaded from the iTunes Store for FREE.

CANADA HiFi is now also available through the PressReader App which can also be downloaded from the iTunes Stores for FREE.