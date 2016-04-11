CANADA HiFi Apr/May 2016 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Features inside this issue include:

  • 20 Innovative Technology Products and Tech Toys: April/May 2016 Edition
  • 10 Tips For Tuning Your Turntable For the Spring
  • The Origins and History of Punk Music – Part 2: London UK & British Punk from 1976 through to 1985

Reviewed inside:

  • Zavfino 1877Phono ZV-5 Turntable and Aeshna Tonearm
  • Epson PowerLite Pro Cinema LS10000 3LCD Projector
  • MOON by Simaudio Nēo 280D Streaming DSD DAC with MiND
  • Skogrand SCI Tchaikovsky Interconnect Cables

