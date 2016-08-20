CANADA HiFi August/September 2016 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Features inside this issue include:

  • 24 Innovative Technology Products and Tech Toys : August/September 2016 Edition
  • CANADA HiFi Will Become NOVO Magazine This Fall
  • Renaissance and Resurgence of Vinyl Records: Why Have Records Become Popular Again?
  • AV Receiver Shopping Guide: Selecting the Perfect AV Receiver For Your Space

Reviewed inside:

  • Precide SA Ergo Model-2 Headphones
  • Samsung Ultra HD Blu-ray Player UBD-K8500

