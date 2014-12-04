CANADA HiFi December/January 2014/2015 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Please choose your preferred format below:
Features inside this issue include:
- TV Buyer Guide: Is the Time Right to Buy a 4K UltraHD TV?
- The History and Future of Music Delivery
- Holiday Gift Guide For the Tech Lover on Your List!
Reviewed inside:
- Neat Acoustics IOTA Loudspeakers
- Thorens MM-008 Analog to Digital Converter (ADC)
- VIZIO E-Series E600i-B3 60-Inch 1080p LCD TV
- exaSound Audio Design e22 Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC)