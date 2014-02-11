CANADA HiFi Feb/Mar 2014 Issue is Now Available Online and Your Tablet!

Thank you for reading the CANADA HiFi Magazine! Click on one of the links below to open your preferred format of the February/March 2014 edition:

Digital Format (for computers and tablets)

PDF Edition (for computers)

Apple iPad Edition (please open the CANADA HiFi on your Apple device and pull the home page down with your finger to see the latest edition)

Features inside this issue include:

2014 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Highlights: Hottest Trends and Products

Exploring Audio Urban Legends

How To Setup and Optimize Your Audio System

Reviewed inside:

Paradigm H15NC Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Samsung UN65F9000 Flagship 65-Inch 4K Ultra HDTV

quadral Aurum Montan VIII Loudspeakers

iPad/iPhone/iPod touch users – please open the CANADA HiFi App on your Apple device and you will now see this new issue on the home page of the App (pull the home page down with your finger to update if the latest issue doesn’t appear automatically). The CANADA HiFi App can be downloaded from the iTunes Store for FREE.

CANADA HiFi is now also available through the PressReader App which can also be downloaded from the iTunes Stores for FREE.