CANADA HiFi June/July 2014 Issue is Now Available Online and On Your Tablet!

Thank you for reading the CANADA HiFi Magazine! Click on one of the links below to open your preferred format of the June/July 2014 edition:

Digital Format (for computers and tablets)

PDF Edition (ideal for printing)

Apple iPad Edition (please open the CANADA HiFi on your Apple device and pull the home page down with your finger to see the latest edition)

Features inside this issue include:

Lights, Camera, Action … IMAX!

Nordost Cables, Power Products & Resonance Control Devices: Helping You Realize the Full Potential of Your Audio System

Reviewed inside:

Aëdle VK-1 Valkyrie Headphones

Anthem MRX 510 AV Receiver

Alpha Design Labs (ADL) X1 24/192 USB DAC Headphone Amplifier

LG 47LA6205 47-inch LED TV

iPad/iPhone/iPod touch users – please open the CANADA HiFi App on your Apple device and you will now see this new issue on the home page of the App (pull the home page down with your finger to update if the latest issue doesn’t appear automatically). The CANADA HiFi App can be downloaded from the iTunes Store for FREE.

CANADA HiFi is now also available through the PressReader App which can also be downloaded from the iTunes Stores for FREE.