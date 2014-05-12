CANADA HiFi Launching Brand New Website Very Soon!

Westside Publishing Ltd. is proud to announce that during the week of May the 5th, it will be launching a brand new CANADA HiFi website. The new site will feature a sleek, modern look & feel, and incredibly fast load speeds compared to the existing site. Navigating the new site should be a pleasure to all of our readers, and locating feature articles and reviews will be much easier. Take a look at the image above which offers a sneak peak. During the transiting time, the website will be down for a few hours and the CANADA HiFi Forum will be inactive. As part of the upgrade the Forum will also receive an upgrade to the latest version of vBulletin. We invite you to leave comments about our new site, and report any problems you might encounter on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/canadahifi.