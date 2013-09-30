CANADA HiFi Partners With Enjoythemusic.com

CANADA HiFi is delighted to announce that it has partnered with Enjoythemusic.com, a long time industry leader in high fidelity audio news and information. CANADA HiFi is now one of the Partnered Magazines prominently featured on the homepage of Enjoythemusic.com. This relationship will greatly benefit the readers of both sites by providing them with access to an increased number of feature articles, show reports, reviews and product news. Specifically, we hope that the readers of Enjoythemusic.com will take advantage of CANADA HiFi’s articles and features relating to home video topics, presented in an easy to understand fashion that’s suitable for all readers, not just dedicated video enthusiasts. Likewise, we are excited to introduce CANADA HiFi readers to a broader number of audio topics, show reports and reviews featured on Enjoythemusic.com.

Enjoythemusic.com is also one of the leading Premiere Media Partners of the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer electronics event held every fall in downtown Toronto, Ontario. TAVES 2013 runs between November 1st and 3rd, 2013.

“Entertaining and educating readers about the latest home audio and home theatre trends is what we are all about” says Suave Kajko, Publisher of the CANADA HiFi magazine. “It is a great honour to work with a well respected site like Enjoythemusic.com. We hope that this will be a long-term relationship that’s equally successful to both sites!”

To read the complete press release about the CANADA HiFi and Enjoythemusic.com partnership, please visit Enjoythemusic.com