CEntrance Mini-M8 Portable DAC Release

CEntrance will be release its new Mini-M8 (‘Mini Mate’) portable DAC at the T.H.E. Show, in Newport Beach, May 30 to June 1. The new Mini-M8 is a slimmer version of the Company’s best-selling HiFi-M8 and incorporates several enhancements for IEMs.

The new Mini-M8 has a longer battery life and an additional two inputs, while shrinking thirty-percent in slimness vs. the original HiFi-M8; however, the HiFi-M8 still remains stocked for the time being.

Managing Director Michael Goodman and Business Development Director Bill Ford will be at T.H.E. Show to answer visitor questions on the new Mini-M8, which will be priced at under $600 U.S. For more information, soon to be release, visit: http://www.centrance.com/.