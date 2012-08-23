Chord Electronics DSX 1000 Music Streamer

Chord Electronics is set to release their all new DSX 1000 range-topping network music streamer / player this autumn 2012. The DSX 1000 has a full-color screen with front panel and remote control operation as well as operation via a number of uPnP apps for iPhone/iPad or Android devices. This new music streamer can decode MP3, WMA, WAV, AAC, ALAC and FLAC with up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution. There is also a custom version of the SongBook app to provide full control and setup. The analog volume control circuit is the same as in Chord’s Reference preamplifiers and is said to accurately track adjustments without low-level distortion, which is common to streaming products. The DSX 1000 offers both volume controlled and line-level analog outputs via XLR and RCSA connections. The DSX 100’s streaming engine is coupled to DAC technology based on the QBD76 design as it reclocks all the data and removes unwanted jitter issues.

Pricing and a specific availability dates are yet to be announced. Look for more details to come at: www.chordelectronics.co.uk.